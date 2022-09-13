Flagler Open Arms Recovery Services’s 2nd Annual Music Festival Saturday in Flagler Beach

Pam Birtolo, Executive Director of Flagler Open Arms Recovery Services (Flagler OARS) is pleased to announce the organization will host its 2nd Annual Music Festival for recovery this weekend. The festival will be held at Veterans Park, 101 N Ocean Shore Blvd., Flagler Beach from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 17th.

“September is National Recovery Month so it’s the perfect time to get together, have some fun, and create awareness for the recovery community,” said Pam Birtolo. “The support has been incredible – from recovery month proclamations, to recovery friendly employers – we see the support growing every day,” Pam added.









The event will include live music from Dakota & Hurley with special guests Jay Wirth, Haley Chase, David Lane Band, Musial Chairs, and Ferris Deluxe. There will also be food trucks, exhibitors and more. Major sponsors include AdventHealth Palm Coast, Care Connect+, One Love Yoga and Palm Coast Produce. The event can be found on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/59Ssqehwm.

Flagler OARS is Flagler County’s Recovery Community Organization, a nonprofit grassroots peer-led organization that focuses on substance use disorder, public education, policy advocacy, and peer support. Flagler OARS distributes over 400 boxes of Narcan monthly and provides a variety of recovery support groups. Birtolo speaks to professional groups throughout Flagler to grow the awareness of recovery.

It is estimated there are 1.4 million Floridians who are in recovery from an alcohol or substance use disorder. Across Florida, a new movement has taken place to create recovery friendly communities with the creation of local Recovery Community Organizations. At present, there are thirty (30) Recovery Community Organizations (RCOs) across Florida.

Flagler OARS can be reached at https://flagleroars.org/, or 386-233-3444. Save the date for Flagler OARS Casino Night fundraiser on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the VFW building, 47 Old Kings Rd, Palm Coast.