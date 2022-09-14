The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, September 14, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. Tropical storm watch: Nothing of significance on the horizon.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: Devandre Williams, one of the young suspects facing murder charges in the deaths of Noah Smith and Keymarion Hall, has a pre-trial before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 1:30 p.m.

The Flagler County Association of Realtors hosts its 14th annual Meet the Mayors Q&A from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the FCAR building, 4101 East Moody Boulevard. The session will include, by order of seniority in office, Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson, Beverly Beach Mayor Steve Emmett, Flagler Beach Mayor Suzie Johnston, and Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin. The session will also likely include a county representative.

The Blue 22 Forum, a discussion group organized by the Palm Coast Democratic Club, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at Vedic Moons, 4984 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast, Fl every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected]









Notably: The question is: which circle of Hell did Dante end up in when he died on this day in 1321? He sent Muhammad to Malebolge, the eighth circle of hell, for fraudsters, as Christians then and since have thought of Muhammad in centurioes of pots calling kettles black. So the eighth it should be. Either that, or have him become a cast member of a remake of the Golden Girls, starring the same crew. It premiered on this day in 1985, allegedly when it was morning again in (white) America, Iacocca’s autobiography was the best-selling non-fiction book of the year (two notches ahead of Priscilla’s Elvis and Me, alas) and The Mammoth Hunters was the fiction list’s winner (one ahead of Michener’s Texas, a book as dreadful as the state would soon become).

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.