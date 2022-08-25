Brooke Lorenzen, 20, Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for DUI Crash Causing Death of Mario Bizier, 56

No one wanted to be in the courtroom this morning for something like this.









Not the scores of friends and family of Mario Bizier, the 56-year-old truck driver killed on May 6, 2020, as he swerved the loaded three axel flatbed Mack he drove for Gleckler & Sons Building Supplies to avoid crushing a drunk driver’s car that had catapulted in front of him on I-95 north of the Matanzas interchange.

Not the two dozen friends and family of Brooke Lorenzen, the 20-year-old drunk driver–18 at the time of the crash–about to be sentenced to prison for her felony. Certainly not Lorenzen herself, a slight, cherubic woman who could still be mistaken for a middle school girl, who’d cried through her plea hearing a few weeks ago, and who was crying again this morning, and would do so almost the entirety of the sentencing hearing. (See the crash report here.)

Not even the bailiffs, who have seen everything, or circuit Judge Terence Perkins, usually a poker face of impartiality, looked like he wanted to be there, though he was probably grateful he would not have to render a decision on Lorenzen’s punishment. He’d only have to go through the formalities of the sentencing.









The plea had been negotiated by Lorenzen’s attorney, Tim Priobisco, and Assistant State Attorney Jason Lewis, who consults with victims’ families, in late July, sparing Lorenzen what could have been a much harsher sentence. Lorenzen was charged with drunk-driving manslaughter, a second degree felony with a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, and a minimum mandatory sentence of four years in prison.

The court allowed for a so-called downward departure in the plea agreement, sentencing Lorenzen to three years in prison, which may well equate to two and a half years with gain time, or time off for good behavior. That’s to be followed by 12 years’ probation, also possibly cut short at the halfway point should she comply with all the rules. She will also have to fulfill 100 hours of community service, which has to be done at high schools or youth centers, and she has to speak of the dangers of drunk driving. Her driver’s license is permanently suspended. She has to write a letter of apology to Bizier’s family. She was fined only $2,000. She will be subjected to random drug and alcohol testing for the duration of her probation. If she violates probation, she could be back in prison for the duration.

Lewis, who has experienced many such sentencing hearings, ensured that the families of Bizier and Lorenzen filled pews on separate parts of the courtroom, though both conducted themselves well enough to earn Perkins’s appreciation. And in any case none of Bizier’s family members were there to cast stones but rather to speak of the man taken away from them, and also to forgive Lorenzen, again and again and again, in a way that may have proven even more devastating to her as she took every forgiveness with sobs.









“I’m not one to cast stones, I can’t judge, and I don’t hate her, there’s too much hate in the world,” Bizier’s youngest brother said, addressing the court and standing at the podium, a few feet to the left of Lorenzen, who sat at the defendant’s table. “I forgive you. I know you didn’t do it on purpose.” He said he wishes she takes the conditions of her probation seriously, and if she could with her addresses to students save one more life, perhaps Bizier’s death would not have been in vain.

Bizier’s son, Raymond, described his father as “a kind, loving man, always a hard worker, he would fill the room with his jokes, laughter and his smile, he would do anything for anybody.” He told Lorenzen: “Not only did you take my father from me, you took my best friend, and all I have left are memories. I don;t have the chance no more to make memories with my father.” He said she took a grandfather away from his grandchildren and the rest of his family. “I miss him so much, I miss his jokes, I won’t get no more text messages, no more phone calls, nothing from my father anymore.”

Again addressing Lorenzen, he said: ” You get three years in prison. And when you get it done, you get to come back out with your life still. I know my dad would want me to forgive you. But I’ll never forget what you took from me and my family.”

Charles Paxton, a fellow-truck driver who described himself as Bizier’s best friend, the best man at his wedding, described the loss to Bizier’s family and to himself, and described Bizier’s generosity before turning to Lorenzen. He described her punishment as “minimal,” giving her back her life when she serves her time. “I don’t hate you, I don’t want to hate you,” Paxton said. “You made a bad mistake, one that unfortunately a lot of us have made, it just resulted in dire consequences. Your family still gets to see you, your family still gets to talk to you, your family gets to have you. We don’t have that anymore. I forgive you too, as hard as it is. Because Mario would forgive you.”

She sobbed.

“Make something out of your life worth making, because now you have to give back to others, because now you have to give back essentially,” he said. “Be what Mario was. Make your life bring happiness to other people, because that’s what he did for us.”

Lewis, the prosecutor, wanted the court to know what Pete Young, the now-retired Florida Highway Patrol traffic homicide investigator who investigated the case, had determined at the scene of the crash that early morning in 2020 (the crash took place at 3:19 a.m.) “Based on his his interpretation and his 37 years of doing this,” Lewis said, “he felt like Mario took defensive actions to avoid running over her car and killing her. So even to the day when he was involved with that situation and where it was a choice between him and the defendant, he’s still made that conscious decision. And this is from Cpl. Young, too, to take those evasive actions to avoid having to harm anyone else. So, all the things that the family says about him is true. And even to that moment where his life was imperiled, he still lived up to that.”









There was forgiveness, but Lorenzen also faces two civil suits seeking more than $30,000 in damages each–one from Bizier’s family, and one from Bizier’s company.

The defense did not put on any witnesses. There was no point, necessarily: the plea deal had been reached, only formalities remained. But it was surprising that even Lorenzen remained silent.

The witness statements over, Perkins sentenced her, read her the conditions of her probation, and directed her to the bailiffs, who took her fingerprints, one of the many small shocks to felons entering the prison system for the first time, though it would be among the mildest ones, compared to what’s ahead–the more clinical booking and mug shots at the county jail, the shedding of civilian clothes for jail and prison garb the next three years, the assignment of a cell, then the transfer to a state prison “reception” center in Ocala before finally landing at the prison where she will spend the next three years. The prison system is indifferent to families. It assigns inmates where it deems fit regardless of geography. There are five women’s prisons in the state.

The bailiffs, almost always professional and courteous to inmates no matter the circumstances or the crime, seemed especially so in this case, handcuffing her at the last minute (often, inmates are required to go through fingerprinting with their handcuffs already on), and handcuffing her with her hands in front of her rather than in back. She momentarily stood before her family, her hands as if in prayer, to her face, sobbing, before a bailiff ushered her out through the side door and into the system. Lewis by then had again ensured that Bizier’s family filed out ahead of time, so the two groups would not run into each other.