Lumber Truck Driver Killed, Woman Seriously Injured in I-95 Crash North of Matanzas Interchange

A lumber truck driver was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-95 early this morning (May 6), just north of the Matanzas Woods Parkway intersection.









The crash took place at 3:19 this morning. I-95 was closed in both directions shortly after that as the semi truck’s cargo of construction lumber was strewn all over both sides of the six-lane highway. Traffic was diverted onto U.S. 1. The southbound lanes remained closed from U.S. 1 to Matanzas Woods Parkway as crews worked to remove the debris before reopening fully at 8 a.m.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol trooper at the scene this morning, a young woman was at the wheel of a white sedan, driving south. She lost control. “It appears to be a distraction issue,” the trooper said. The woman would later tell troopers that she had been distracted by her phone. An FHP release specified that the woman is an 18-year-old Palm Coast resident.

Both the woman and the truck driver were traveling in the center lane, the woman just ahead of the trucker.

As the woman’s sedan swerved toward the outside lane, she over-corrected and veered back toward the center lane, the front of the sedan striking the rear side wheel of the truck, causing the truck to lose control. The trucker, 56, of Jacksonville, crashed and overturned along the median, according to FHP. (Troopers initially believed there had been no collision between the two vehicles, just evasive maneuvers. Further investigation indicated the slight collision.)

The trucker was ejected through the windshield and killed. The sedan ended up in the grassy shoulder on the west side of the highway.

The woman was transported to a hospital by ground with “serious bodily injury,” the trooper said.







By dawn a dumpster had been trucked to the scene and two Bobcats were sweeping the southbound lanes of debris that had stretched over the distance of a football field or two. John’s Towing, the Bunnell tower, brought out its new “rotator” (a mobile crane) to remove the truck and Bobcats to clean the highway. The crews were still working there at mid-morning, cleaning fuel spills and other issues.

In addition to FHP, the Palm Coast Fire Department, Flagler County Fire Rescue, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and the Palm Coast Fire Police reported to the scene of the 15th fatality on Flagler County roads so far this year. FHP is not releasing the names of the victims.