Sheriff’s 911 Center Director Christina Mortimer Awarded Public Safety Executive Designation

On Friday July 22, Communications Director Christina Mortimer graduated from the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials Institute (APCO), Certified Public Safety Executive (CPE) program. The graduation ceremony was held at the Shores Resort in Daytona Beach Shores. Chief David K Williams was present for the ceremony.

Director Mortimer started her career with FCSO as a Public Safety Dispatcher in March of 2008. She was promoted to Director of Communications in May of 2017, where she is responsible for the Communications Center. During her tenure, she has obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Supervision and Management, and most recently her Master’s degree in Public Administration.









As the Director of Communications, she is responsible for all functions of the Communications Center, to include preparing schedules, personnel actions, and compliance of Accreditation standards, to name a few responsibilities.

“Being awarded this certification and completing this course is a great honor and accomplishment and is a reflection of the dedication and professionalism our employees have serving our community,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We are always looking for opportunities to enhance our team to serve the community. Director Mortimer attending and representing the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office allows our team to learn and network with colleagues around Florida to ensure we are implementing the best emergency communication practices in Flagler County. I personally know the professor that taught this course and how hard it is.”

Founded in 1935, APCO International is the world’s oldest and largest organization of public safety communications professionals. APCO’s 35,000+ membership includes those who manage, operate, build and support public safety communications systems for law enforcement, fire, emergency medical and other public safety agencies. The association supports its members – and the general public – by providing industry expertise, professional development, technical assistance, advocacy and outreach. The association is based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with executive offices in Alexandria, VA.