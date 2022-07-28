FWC Investigating Boating Incident That Killed Palm Coast’s Thomas Daquila

Earlier this month the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported that a boating incident on the Intracoastal just north of Marineland killed a man and injured several other people.

On Wednesday, FWC issued a report identifying the man who died as Thomas Daquila, 52, a resident of Cherokee Court in Palm Coast since 2017. All four other occupants of the boat were from Palm Coast.









The report identified Kimberly Moore, 51, as the boat’s operator, and that the crash was alcohol-related. The investigation is continuing.

According to FWC’s report, Moore–Daquila’s wife–was piloting a 32-foot vessel, traveling south on the Intracoastal near marker 82 in St. Johns County at 4:38 p.m. on Jan. 2. Moore was piloting a a 2020 Glasstream. “For unknown reasons, the vessel ran aground on Rattlesnake Island and ejected three of the occupants,” the report states.

Gary Lane, 60, and William McClean, 56, were injured and taken to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach. Moore and Michelle McClean, 53, were not injured.

Daquila’s body was removed by the medical examiner’s office in St. Augustine for an autopsy. Several FWC officers and investigators responded, as did the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office. The State Attorney’s Office was also notified, according to FWC. Arrests are not pending as of the issuance of the report.

Daquila was a native of Yonkers, N.Y., and an 11-year veteran of the U.S. Navy who’d moved to Florida in 2002, working as an electrical engineer for the Department of Defense, according to his obituary. “He loved hanging out with family and friends, watching football and golfing.” He had two sons, four daughters and two step-daughters.









Florida leads the country in boating-incident fatalities, with 70 in 2020, the last year for which FWC has comparative statistics, 15 more than Texas. California is third, with 37. In 2021, Florida had 60 boating fatalities. The state has just over 1 million registered vessels. Alcohol use is rare in such fatalities, however–with just two such cases in 2021. That year, the state recorded 469 injuries from boating incidents, shattering the previous year’s record of 534. Boaters were ejected in 40 percent of those cases.

Flagler County has a total of 6,571 registered vessels, all but a handful recreational. The county recorded 3 boating incidents in 2021 and one fatality.