Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin Is Appointed to Regional Urban Transportation Panel

Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin was appointed to serve on the Executive Committee for the River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO). In addition to serving on the Executive Committee, Mayor Alfin also serves as a TPO Board Member.

“It is an honor to serve on the River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization as a voice for the citizens of Palm Coast,” Mayor Alfin said. “The TPO is focused on important planning as it relates to advancing resilient infrastructure and future transportation needs. I believe that collaboration is key in meeting our transportation goals to continue to improve the quality of life throughout our region.”

The River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) is the duly designated and constituted body responsible for carrying out the urban transportation planning and programming process for designated Metropolitan Planning Area (MPA). The TPO serves all of Volusia County and the developed areas of eastern Flagler County including Beverly Beach, Flagler Beach, Palm Coast, and Bunnell.









Current TPO priority projects for Palm Coast include:

Whiteview Pkwy Corridor Safety Improvements (Funded)

Old Kings Rd. widening Phase 2 and 3

Old Kings Rd. Extension Phase 2

Matanzas Woods Pkwy widening

Belle Terre Pkwy. Corridor Improvements

Graham Swamp Trail Phase 2

The TPO Board consists of elected officials from local governments. These dedicated individuals are responsible for working together to improve the safety and efficiency of the transportation system in the area served by the TPO. All transportation modes and concerns are addressed including: transportation issues and services for the transportation disadvantaged, public transportation, roadways, bridges, and bicycle and pedestrian facilities.

The Executive Committee of the TPO Board is empowered to meet separately to establish the TPO Board agenda. The Executive Committee has limited budget authority to move funds from task-to-task within the adopted Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP) and budget, and to authorize the execution of contracts for services delineated within the adopted UPWP and/or items approved within the adopted budget.

Additional information on the River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization is available by visiting https://www.r2ctpo.org/