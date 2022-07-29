The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, July 29, 2022









Weather: Clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: Nothing scheduled on the felony docket.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, and co-hosted by Brian McMillan. Guests include Jonathan Simmons, who has just replaced McMillan as the Palm Coast Observer’s editor, and Pastor Charles Silano, who will, talk about the effects of fentanyl on local families.

“Constellation,” at City Repertory Theatre, directed by Beau Wade, at 7:30 p.m. July 28-30 and 3 p.m. July 31. Performances will be in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $20 adults and $15 students, available at crtpalmcoast.com, by calling 386-585-9415, or at the venue just before showtime. The play is a 2012 comedy-drama by British playwright Nick Payne about the romantic ups and downs of a beekeeper and a theoretical physicist. The couple in “Constellations” take a trip down the rabbit hole of the multiverse, that freaky theory that posits there are an infinite number of parallel universes which exist simultaneously, and may be quite similar to or radically different from the one you and I inhabit. See the preview: “City Repertory Theatre Hopscotches Through Love’s Multiverse with ‘Constellations’.”

Willy Wonka, Jr. at Flagler Playhouse: Flagler Playhouse’s summer camp kids perform Willy Wonka, Jr. Show times Friday, July 29th at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, July 30th 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Tickets only $10. In Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka JR., a world-famous reclusive candy man named Willy Wonka announces that he will offer the tour of a lifetime through his secret chocolate factory to five children who find a golden ticket in one of his world-famous candy bars. One ticket-holder will also win a lifetime supply of chocolate. Against all odds, an impoverished but sweet-natured boy named Charlie Bucket wins a golden ticket. He and his fellow tour members — the spoiled-rotten Veruca Salt, gluttonous Augustus Gloop, gum-chewing Violet Beauregarde and television junkie Mike Teavee — spend a day travelling with the mysterious and marvellous Willy Wonka and his crew of Oompa Loompas through the fantastical factory. The children encounter marvellous sights and tastes along the way, including giant nut-selecting squirrels, fizzy lifting drinks, Everlasting Gobstoppers, and a chocolate river. But each stop proves to be a test, as only one can go on to win the Wonka prize.

Veterans Park Fountain Design Contest: The City of Flagler Beach needs your help in designing a new fountain for Veterans Park. Submittals should include the following;

1. Name of the Proposer 2. Title of the Proposed Feature/piece 3. Background Concept for the piece- Answer “How does your proposal (Water Fountain/Water feature) Honor and/or pay tribute to Veterans?” 500 words or less 4. Physical Description and/or Characteristics of the piece (materials/construction? Etc….) 5. Artistic Sketch/Drawing/depiction of the proposal/piece 6. Estimated Cost of the proposal? 7. Any Anticipated Maintenance costs? The design contest will run through September 26th at 5:00p.m. and submissions should be e-mailed to our City Clerk at the following address: [email protected] . The City will form a Committee to review the contest submissions, and the winner to be revealed on Veterans Day 2022. We cant’s wait to see how creative our community can be.

Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens, Monday through Friday: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:

Flagler-Palm Coast High School

5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am

Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm

Dates: May 31–July 29, Monday through Friday.

Housing Authority

502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110

Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am

Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm

Dates: June 6–July 29, Monday through Friday.









Notably: If you see the odd fascist demonstration in Florida, like the Neo-Nazi one in Tampa outside the Republicans’ Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit last Saturday (which the conference organizers denounced, but Ron DeSantis, the headline speaker at the conference, did not), it’s probably because they’re cake-and-ice-creaming Benito Mussolini’s birthday today (1883). The conference organizers may have denounced the demonstrators outside, but their talking points inside seemed right up the neo-fascist alley: denying so much as the existence of transgender people (just as Iran’s mullahs claim to this day that there are no gays in Iran, let alone transgender people), denying Covid-safety measures, and perpetrating the lie that the 2020 election was stolen. Marjorie Taylor Greene was also one of the speakers of course, as was Josh Hawley, still running from Jan. 6.

Now this: Today is Ken Burns's birthday.









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.