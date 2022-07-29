The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, July 29, 2022

Weather: Clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.
Today at the Editor’s Glance:
In Court: Nothing scheduled on the felony docket.
Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, and co-hosted by Brian McMillan. Guests include Jonathan Simmons, who has just replaced McMillan as the Palm Coast Observer’s editor, and Pastor Charles Silano, who will, talk about the effects of fentanyl on local families.
“Constellation,” at City Repertory Theatre, directed by Beau Wade, at 7:30 p.m. July 28-30 and 3 p.m. July 31. Performances will be in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $20 adults and $15 students, available at crtpalmcoast.com, by calling 386-585-9415, or at the venue just before showtime. The play is a 2012 comedy-drama by British playwright Nick Payne about the romantic ups and downs of a beekeeper and a theoretical physicist. The couple in “Constellations” take a trip down the rabbit hole of the multiverse, that freaky theory that posits there are an infinite number of parallel universes which exist simultaneously, and may be quite similar to or radically different from the one you and I inhabit. See the preview: “City Repertory Theatre Hopscotches Through Love’s Multiverse with ‘Constellations’.”
Willy Wonka, Jr. at Flagler Playhouse: Flagler Playhouse’s summer camp kids perform Willy Wonka, Jr. Show times Friday, July 29th at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, July 30th 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Tickets only $10. In Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka JR., a world-famous reclusive candy man named Willy Wonka announces that he will offer the tour of a lifetime through his secret chocolate factory to five children who find a golden ticket in one of his world-famous candy bars. One ticket-holder will also win a lifetime supply of chocolate. Against all odds, an impoverished but sweet-natured boy named Charlie Bucket wins a golden ticket. He and his fellow tour members — the spoiled-rotten Veruca Salt, gluttonous Augustus Gloop, gum-chewing Violet Beauregarde and television junkie Mike Teavee — spend a day travelling with the mysterious and marvellous Willy Wonka and his crew of Oompa Loompas through the fantastical factory. The children encounter marvellous sights and tastes along the way, including giant nut-selecting squirrels, fizzy lifting drinks, Everlasting Gobstoppers, and a chocolate river. But each stop proves to be a test, as only one can go on to win the Wonka prize.
Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens, Monday through Friday: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:
Flagler-Palm Coast High School
5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164
Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am
Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm
Dates: May 31–July 29, Monday through Friday.
Housing Authority
502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110
Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am
Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm
Dates: June 6–July 29, Monday through Friday.
Notably: If you see the odd fascist demonstration in Florida, like the Neo-Nazi one in Tampa outside the Republicans’ Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit last Saturday (which the conference organizers denounced, but Ron DeSantis, the headline speaker at the conference, did not), it’s probably because they’re cake-and-ice-creaming Benito Mussolini’s birthday today (1883). The conference organizers may have denounced the demonstrators outside, but their talking points inside seemed right up the neo-fascist alley: denying so much as the existence of transgender people (just as Iran’s mullahs claim to this day that there are no gays in Iran, let alone transgender people), denying Covid-safety measures, and perpetrating the lie that the 2020 election was stolen. Marjorie Taylor Greene was also one of the speakers of course, as was Josh Hawley, still running from Jan. 6.
Now this: Today is Ken Burns’s birthday.
I’m not suggesting that religious people should confine their beliefs to the home, or that religion, like sex, does not belong in the street. The First Amendment does not give you a right to fornicate in public, but it does protect your right to preach. Secularists are often wrongly accused of trying to purge religious ideals from public discourse. We simply want to deny them public sponsorship. Religious beliefs are essentially private prerogatives, which means that individuals are free to invoke them in conducting their public lives–and that public officials are not empowered to endorse or adopt them. How could our opinions about political issues not be influenced by our personal ideals? Obviously, people carry their faith in God, Satan, crystals or UFOs into town meetings, community organizations and voting booths. Obviously, a core belief in the supernatural is not severable from beliefs about the natural world and the social order. It is the inevitable effect of religion on public policy that makes it a matter of public concern. Advocates of religiosity extol the virtues or moral habits that religion is supposed to instill in us. But we should be equally concerned with the intellectual habits it discourages.
–From “The Last Taboo: Why America Needs Atheism,” by Wendy Kaminer, The New Republic, Oct. 14, 1996.
