The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, July 28, 2022

In Court: Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. At 3 p.m., Perkins takes a plea from Brooke Anna Lorenzen, accused of DUI manslaughter by causing the I-95 crash that killed trucker Mario Bizier on May 6, 2020. Lorenzen faces a second degree felony and a minimum of four years in prison.

The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue, Palm Coast.

The Flagler Beach City Commission may or may not meet for a 4:30 workshop, which some commissioners wanted to hold in order to conduct what would have amounted to an inquisition of Mayor Suzie Johnston’s role. City Attorney Drew Smith has been dissuading commissioners from holding the meeting, though also making himself available for it should they want to hold it. Either way, the commission is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here.

Veterans Park Fountain Design Contest: The City of Flagler Beach needs your help in designing a new fountain for Veterans Park. Submittals should include the following;

1. Name of the Proposer 2. Title of the Proposed Feature/piece 3. Background Concept for the piece- Answer “How does your proposal (Water Fountain/Water feature) Honor and/or pay tribute to Veterans?” 500 words or less 4. Physical Description and/or Characteristics of the piece (materials/construction? Etc….) 5. Artistic Sketch/Drawing/depiction of the proposal/piece 6. Estimated Cost of the proposal? 7. Any Anticipated Maintenance costs? The design contest will run through September 26th at 5:00p.m. and submissions should be e-mailed to our City Clerk at the following address: [email protected] . The City will form a Committee to review the contest submissions, and the winner to be revealed on Veterans Day 2022. We cant’s wait to see how creative our community can be.









Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens, Monday through Friday: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:

Flagler-Palm Coast High School

5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am

Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm

Dates: May 31–July 29, Monday through Friday.

Housing Authority

502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110

Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am

Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm

Dates: June 6–July 29, Monday through Friday.

Notebook: A few days ago on the now-routine drive between Palm Coast and UCF the second movement from Shostakovich’s 10th symphony came up in my randomized rotation. I’ve never paid Shostakovich much attention. But this movement makes sure that you do. It seizes you by the throat, by the ears, by a few other anatomical bits and doesn’t let go. I don’t think I’d ever heard it before. When it was over I played it again, then again. It’s as disturbing as it is immobilizing. It occurred to me by the first bars of the second time around, right from those opening shocks of cellos and satanic woodwinds that it was the perfect soundtrack to the January 6 hearings, if not to January 6 itself. Including it in a Briefing would be inevitable. But sitting down to write this explanation, I thought I’d look up a liner note or two about the origin of the piece, considering the anachronism of applying a work composed last century to the retch of Jan. 6. Turns out Shostakovich wrote the symphony in 1953, “intended as the composer’s own bitter celebration of Stalin’s death, with the second movement scherzo a portrait of the defunct leader, conceived with all the pent-up feelings of resentment held in check during years of oppression.” (From the notes to the Naxos-issued 1989 recording of the Czecho-Slovak Radio Symphony’s performance. The version I heard in the car is Karajan’s and the Berlin Symphony’s, with all that German awareness of tyrannies barely survived). Harlow Robinson in the liners to the Boston Symphony’s 2015 recording of the symphony (conducted by Andris Nelson) leaves room for doubt whether the movement “may or may not have been intended as a musical portrait of Stalin.” But not much doubt: the album’s jacket certainly leaves none. Robinson continues: “For Andris Nelsons, the ‘cold colors’ of the Tenth Symphony paint a picture of the pervasive fear that dominated the Stalinist period. ‘You never knew what could happen next. And even though Stalin has died, that fear remains. There is no immediate sense of joy or relief.'” You’ll think I’m either making this up or reversing the timeline of my explanation, that I knew all along the origins of this work. I really did not. Sometimes even musical illiterates like me can sense a meaning before liner notes spell it out, the way you can see that Guernica is about war’s atrocity without having to look at the painting’s label. Anachronisms aside, the movement says it all: what we endured, what we escaped, what we seem to be hurtling back toward, and not just with Trump, who’s receding just as his progenies are propagating all around us.

