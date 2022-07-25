The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, July 25, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Monday Night: Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: Nothing is scheduled in open court on the felony docket.

The Flagler County Commission meets in workshop, possibly followed by a special meeting, to discuss its goals. The meeting at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, is at 9 a.m.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Commissioners are expected to set their tentative and maximum property tax rate for next year, and to discuss the video-camera surveillance system planned for South Bunnell, the predominantly Black part of town. The proposed purchase order of $275,000 is far more than when the city commission discussed the plan at a previous meeting. To join by Zoom, go to http://bunnellcity.us/meeting. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Cats and Dogs Alert: The Flagler Humane Society is at capacity and needs you help finding homes for cats and dogs. All cats are are up for adoption for just $5, all dogs are up for just $10. The Humane Society is at 1 Shelter Drive (off U.S. 1), Palm Coast. Call (386) 445-1814.

Veterans Park Fountain Design Contest: The City of Flagler Beach needs your help in designing a new fountain for Veterans Park. Submittals should include the following;

1. Name of the Proposer 2. Title of the Proposed Feature/piece 3. Background Concept for the piece- Answer “How does your proposal (Water Fountain/Water feature) Honor and/or pay tribute to Veterans?” 500 words or less 4. Physical Description and/or Characteristics of the piece (materials/construction? Etc….) 5. Artistic Sketch/Drawing/depiction of the proposal/piece 6. Estimated Cost of the proposal? 7. Any Anticipated Maintenance costs? The design contest will run through September 26th at 5:00p.m. and submissions should be e-mailed to our City Clerk at the following address: [email protected] . The City will form a Committee to review the contest submissions, and the winner to be revealed on Veterans Day 2022. We cant’s wait to see how creative our community can be.









Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens, Monday through Friday: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:

Flagler-Palm Coast High School

5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am

Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm

Dates: May 31–July 29, Monday through Friday.

Housing Authority

502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110

Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am

Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm

Dates: June 6–July 29, Monday through Friday.

Notably: It was today in 1964 that Bob Dylan took the stage at the Newport Folk Festival only to hear catcalls and have festival organizers threaten to cut the sound. From Wikipedia: “According to Jonathan Taplin, a roadie at Newport (and later a road manager for the acts of Dylan’s manager Albert Grossman), Dylan made a spontaneous decision on Saturday that he would challenge the Festival by performing with a fully amplified band the following evening. Taplin said that Dylan had been irritated by what he considered condescending remarks which festival organiser Alan Lomax had made about the Paul Butterfield Blues Band when Lomax introduced them for an earlier set at a festival workshop. Dylan’s attitude, according to Taplin, was, “Well, fuck them if they think they can keep electricity out of here, I’ll do it. On a whim, he said he wanted to play electric.”[10] Dylan assembled a band and rehearsed that night at a mansion being used by festival organizer George Wein.”

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

