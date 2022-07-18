Alphonso Joseph, 48, Pastor at Bunnell Church, Charged With Molesting Teen on Golf Course

Alphonso Joseph, a 48-year-old Palm Coast resident and pastor associated with several Bunnell churches and spiritual organizations, was arrested Friday and charged with molesting a 15-year-old boy in a vehicle on the Matanzas Woods Golf Course.









Joseph himself may have inadvertently attracted sheriff’s deputies to the area: the 911 center had received a noise complaint late the night of July 14. The caller complained of loud music in the direction of the golf course.

A sheriff’s deputy arriving at the scene found a gray Toyota Camry somewhere near or on the course. When the deputy shined a light on the vehicle, it shook, and the deputy then saw two males pulling up their pants. One of them was a 15-year-old boy. The other was Alphonso.

The boy told deputies that he’d met Joseph on a dating app that same day, that he’d provided Joseph with his address, and that Joseph then picked him up and took him to the area of the golf course, where Joseph performed oral sex on him, according to Joseph’s arrest report.

Another deputy spoke with Joseph separately. He said he and the boy were “just chillin.” He was shirtless, but he said he had taken off his shirt only because it was hot. But he, too, conceded that he met the boy on Grindr, an app generally frequented by gays, but that ostensibly requires users to be at least 18–a requirement easily circumvented. Joseph said the boy told him he was 18. According to his arrest report, he admitted to engaging in sex with with the boy. That would amount to unlawful sexual activity, a second degree felony.









The case recalls that of Victor Williams, the former Bunnell restaurateur who, two years ago, at 43, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after engaging in unlawful sex with a 16-year-old boy he’d met on Grindr, and claimed was 18. Not knowing a person’s actual minor status is not a defense under Florida law. Williams had hosted the boy at his home, and spiked his drinks. The victim in that case described Williams as a predator.

Several years ago Joseph had founded a church called Vision Cathedral, at at 2323 North State Street, Unit 3/27, according to his Facebook page, though no such entity was registered with the state Division of Corporations. He has been listed as a principal with Vision Soul to Win Crusade Ministries, a Palm Coast ministry established in 2005 and still active. He is also listed as a principal with Vision Covenant Connection Inc., established in 2018 in Palm Coast, according to Division of Corporation records.

His title then as now is “overseer,” which is generally understood to mean the same thing as a bishop or an elder of a church. He also refers to himself as a “senior pastor.”

In one video from 2019, he is seen rapping to children with Bishop Frederick Lawrence. The two of them “had to show these young MC they still can do it,” the caption above the video read. “Give your life to him, and he’ll take care of everything,” Joseph raps.









He joined Destined for Greatness Ministries, at 1600 North State Street in Bunnell, two years ago, according to Bishop Chadrick Joseph. “Right now he is on sabbatical,” Chadrick Joseph said today, referring any other inquiry to the sheriff’s office. “He’s been with me for two years.” He said he did not know much about the incident.

Alphonso Joseph, of 75 Blare Drive in Palm Coast, was booked at the Flagler County jail on July 14 on a charge of lewd or lascivious battery, and on $15,000 bond. He was released the same day after posting bail. He has been ordered to have no contact with any minors.