The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, July 20, 2022

The Flagler County Technical Review Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building’s Chambers, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., 1st Floor. The committee will review a preliminary plat for the Cornerstone property, at the corner of Seminole Woods Boulevard and State Road 100, slated to be the future home of a 103,005 square foot BJ’s Wholesale Club. The committee will review a request for more signage associated with the development and a reduction in parking requirements.

The Flagler county Tourist Development Council meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The council is scheduled to vote on recommending a $739,000 capital grant to Palm Coast government to defray the cost of building six pickle courts at the city’s expanding racquet club off Belle Terre Parkway. This is the grant that drew significant attention after revelations that Flagler Beach failed to apply for a share. See:

A working group meets to discuss the inter-local agreement, or ILA, between the school board, the county and Flagler’s municipalities regarding school concurrency, at 9 a.m. in the third floor training room, on the school board side, at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See: “Developments Could Stall If County, Cities and District Can’t Agree on School Construction Payments” and “Developments Could Stall If County, Cities and District Can’t Agree on School Construction Payments.”

Palm Coast United Methodist Church hosts a ceremonial groundbreaking at its new grounds at the corner of Matanzas Woods Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway at 9:30 a.m.

Retired, Now What? A conversation with women at 50 years and beyond, led by Dr. Pamela Jackson-Smith, a Certified Life Coach and Repurpose Your Life Expert. Refreshments will be provided. 3:30 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens, Monday through Friday: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:

Flagler-Palm Coast High School

5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am

Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm

Dates: May 31–July 29, Monday through Friday.

Housing Authority

502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110

Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am

Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm

Dates: June 6–July 29, Monday through Friday.

