The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, July 19, 2022

In Court: Pre-trial hearings are scheduled before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The council is expected to set the maximum, but tentative, property tax rate for next year, as it continues to work on its budget. The final property tax rate may fall below the rate it will set today, but not above it. See: “Palm Coast Taxes Would Rise About 14% To Pay for 7% Budget Increase, Including 5 More Deputies.” The council will also set a price for its contract to expand its tennis center and future recreation facility in that zone. See: “From Controversy to Harmony: Ambitious, $11.4 Million Expansion of Tennis Center and Trailhead Draws Praise.” For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here. The full agenda and backup materials are available here.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 1 p.m. in an information workshop and at 6 p.m. for a business meeting. At the workshop, the board will discuss middle school afterschool programs, sex education, use of school facilities, the Belle Terre Swim and Racquet Club, and it will hear an update on school concurrency. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The 6 p.m. meeting is on the first floor, in board chambers. At that meeting, the board is expected to approve the code of conduct and an updated dress code, and the attorney’s contract, among other items. Board meeting documents are available here.

Food Truck Tuesdays is presented by the City of Palm Coast on the third Tuesday of every month from March to November. Held at Central Park in Town Center, visitors can enjoy gourmet food served out of trucks from 5 to 8 p.m.–mobile kitchens, canteens and catering trucks that offer up appetizers, main dishes, side dishes and desserts. Foods to be featured change monthly but have included lobster rolls, Portuguese cuisine, fish and chips, regional American, Latin food, ice cream, barbecue and much more. Many menus are kid-friendly. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday event benefits a local charity.

Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens, Monday through Friday: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:

Flagler-Palm Coast High School

5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am

Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm

Dates: May 31–July 29, Monday through Friday.

Housing Authority

502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110

Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am

Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm

Dates: June 6–July 29, Monday through Friday.

Notably: Pianist Alxeander Kantorow just released his recording of the first and second Saint-Saens piano concertos on the BIS label, a recording BBC’s Music magazine called “very special,” with “breathtaking” virtuosity. “The flourishes swooping down and back up in the First Concerto’s finale sound as effortless as if he were brushing his fingers across the strings.” Here he is with a performance of the full concerto with the Orchestre de Douai:









