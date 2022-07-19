The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values up to 107. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Today at the Editor’s Glance:
In Court: Pre-trial hearings are scheduled before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins.
The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The council is expected to set the maximum, but tentative, property tax rate for next year, as it continues to work on its budget. The final property tax rate may fall below the rate it will set today, but not above it. See: “Palm Coast Taxes Would Rise About 14% To Pay for 7% Budget Increase, Including 5 More Deputies.” The council will also set a price for its contract to expand its tennis center and future recreation facility in that zone. See: “From Controversy to Harmony: Ambitious, $11.4 Million Expansion of Tennis Center and Trailhead Draws Praise.” For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here. The full agenda and backup materials are available here.
The Flagler County School Board meets at 1 p.m. in an information workshop and at 6 p.m. for a business meeting. At the workshop, the board will discuss middle school afterschool programs, sex education, use of school facilities, the Belle Terre Swim and Racquet Club, and it will hear an update on school concurrency. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The 6 p.m. meeting is on the first floor, in board chambers. At that meeting, the board is expected to approve the code of conduct and an updated dress code, and the attorney’s contract, among other items. Board meeting documents are available here.
Food Truck Tuesdays is presented by the City of Palm Coast on the third Tuesday of every month from March to November. Held at Central Park in Town Center, visitors can enjoy gourmet food served out of trucks from 5 to 8 p.m.–mobile kitchens, canteens and catering trucks that offer up appetizers, main dishes, side dishes and desserts. Foods to be featured change monthly but have included lobster rolls, Portuguese cuisine, fish and chips, regional American, Latin food, ice cream, barbecue and much more. Many menus are kid-friendly. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday event benefits a local charity.
Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens, Monday through Friday: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:
Flagler-Palm Coast High School
5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164
Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am
Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm
Dates: May 31–July 29, Monday through Friday.
Housing Authority
502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110
Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am
Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm
Dates: June 6–July 29, Monday through Friday.
Notably: Pianist Alxeander Kantorow just released his recording of the first and second Saint-Saens piano concertos on the BIS label, a recording BBC’s Music magazine called “very special,” with “breathtaking” virtuosity. “The flourishes swooping down and back up in the First Concerto’s finale sound as effortless as if he were brushing his fingers across the strings.” Here he is with a performance of the full concerto with the Orchestre de Douai:
But, alas! for me to do wrong that never did right, was no great wonder. I had no remedy but to go on: I had got into an employment quite remote to my genius, and directly contrary to the life I delighted in, and for which I forsook my father’s house, and broke through all his good advice. Nay, I was coming into the very middle station, or upper degree of low life, which my father advised me to before, and which, if I resolved to go on with, I might as well have stayed at home, and never have fatigued myself in the world as I had done; and I used often to say to myself, I could have done this as well in England, among my friends, as have gone five thousand miles off to do it among strangers and savages, in a wilderness, and at such a distance as never to hear from any part of the world that had the least knowledge of me.
In this manner I used to look upon my condition with the utmost regret. I had nobody to converse with, but now and then this neighbour; no work to be done, but by the labour of my hands; and I used to say, I lived just like a man cast away upon some desolate island, that had nobody there but himself. But how just has it been—and how should all men reflect, that when they compare their present conditions with others that are worse, Heaven may oblige them to make the exchange, and be convinced of their former felicity by their experience—I say, how just has it been, that the truly solitary life I reflected on, in an island of mere desolation, should be my lot, who had so often unjustly compared it with the life which I then led, in which, had I continued, I had in all probability been exceeding prosperous and rich.
–From Daniel Defoe’s Robinson Crusoe (1719).
