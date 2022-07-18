The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, July 18, 2022

Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 106. Monday NightPartly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Today at the Editor’s Glance:
In Court:Circuit Judge Terence Perkins hears a possible plea in the case of Jerami Talkington, 45, of Bunnell, who faces numerous felony charges, including exhibitionism in front of minors (he’s accused of masturbating in front of two children when he was in his car and they were walking along State Road 100 in Bunnell), child abuse, burglary, and grand theft. The hearing is at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom 401. At 3 p.m., Perkins is scheduled to sentence Ian Davis after his guilty plea on molestation counts.
Flagler County Local Mitigation Strategy Meeting: 2 p.m. at the Flagler Beach Commission Chambers 105 South 2nd St, City of Flagler Beach. The Emergency Management staff is holding its multi-jurisdictional quarterly Local Mitigation Strategy public meeting to discuss grant funding, ongoing project progress and updates to Community Rating System program implementation efforts. Anybody interested in attending the meeting or wishing to learn more about mitigation is encouraged to attend. For meeting details/invite, please contact the County’s Emergency Management Office via e-mail or phone. Contact: Emergency Management Office, [email protected] or 386-313-4200.
Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.
Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens, Monday through Friday: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:
Flagler-Palm Coast High School
5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164
Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am
Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm
Dates: May 31–July 29, Monday through Friday.
Housing Authority
502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110
Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am
Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm
Dates: June 6–July 29, Monday through Friday.
Notably: It was on this day in 1969 that Sen. Ted Kennedy drove off a bridge at Chappaquiddick Island, Mass., killing campaign worker Mary Jo Kopechne. Kennedy swam away and did not report the incident for 10 hours. In less scabrous memory vaults, it is also Nelson Mandela’s birthday (1906), and the day when Nadia Comaneci scored her perfect 10 at the rather bedraggled Montreal Olympics of 1976.
Now this:
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
We stand here today as nothing more than a representative of the millions of our people who dared to rise up against a social system whose very essence is war, violence, racism, oppression, repression and the impoverishment of an entire people. I am also here today as a representative of the millions of people across the globe, the anti-apartheid movement, the governments and organisations that joined with us, not to fight against South Africa as a country or any of its peoples, but to oppose an inhuman system and sue for a speedy end to the apartheid crime against humanity. These countless human beings, both inside and outside our country, had the nobility of spirit to stand in the path of tyranny and injustice, without seeking selfish gain. They recognized that an injury to one is an injury to all and therefore acted together in defense of justice and a common human decency. Because of their courage and persistence for many years, we can, today, even set the dates when all humanity will join together to celebrate one of the outstanding human victories of our century.
When that moment comes, we shall, together, rejoice in a common victory over racism, apartheid and white minority rule.
–From Nelson Mandela’s Nobel lecture when he won the 1993 Peace Prize.
