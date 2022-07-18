The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, July 18, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 106. Monday NightPartly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court:Circuit Judge Terence Perkins hears a possible plea in the case of Jerami Talkington, 45, of Bunnell, who faces numerous felony charges, including exhibitionism in front of minors (he’s accused of masturbating in front of two children when he was in his car and they were walking along State Road 100 in Bunnell), child abuse, burglary, and grand theft. The hearing is at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom 401. At 3 p.m., Perkins is scheduled to sentence Ian Davis after his guilty plea on molestation counts.

Flagler County Local Mitigation Strategy Meeting: 2 p.m. at the Flagler Beach Commission Chambers 105 South 2nd St, City of Flagler Beach. The Emergency Management staff is holding its multi-jurisdictional quarterly Local Mitigation Strategy public meeting to discuss grant funding, ongoing project progress and updates to Community Rating System program implementation efforts. Anybody interested in attending the meeting or wishing to learn more about mitigation is encouraged to attend. For meeting details/invite, please contact the County’s Emergency Management Office via e-mail or phone. Contact: Emergency Management Office, [email protected] or 386-313-4200.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens, Monday through Friday: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:

Flagler-Palm Coast High School

5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am

Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm

Dates: May 31–July 29, Monday through Friday.

Housing Authority

502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110

Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am

Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm

Dates: June 6–July 29, Monday through Friday.

Notably: It was on this day in 1969 that Sen. Ted Kennedy drove off a bridge at Chappaquiddick Island, Mass., killing campaign worker Mary Jo Kopechne. Kennedy swam away and did not report the incident for 10 hours. In less scabrous memory vaults, it is also Nelson Mandela’s birthday (1906), and the day when Nadia Comaneci scored her perfect 10 at the rather bedraggled Montreal Olympics of 1976.

