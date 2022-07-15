Flagler Beach Commission Again Clashes, Reducing Mayor to Tears and Lawyering Up Over Roles

Eighteen hours. That’s about how long the “reset” from growing friction and dysfunction lasted on the Flagler Beach City Commission, after last night’s commitment by the commissioners and the mayor to return to cohesion and collaboration.









By late afternoon today, during the second budget workshop of the week and the panel’s fourth meeting of the week, Mayor Suzie Johnston was in tears, a fractured majority of the commission was opting for an additional workshop to lawyer questions about the mayor and commissioners’ proper roles, Commissioner Eric Cooley was pledging not to attend–and to go shopping for IT services at the county, in opposition to the same majority’s decision to go in another direction.

This time, City Manager William Whitson, who’d been the lightning rod of the commission’s crack-up so far, had little do do with it. It had all started over the budget’s information technology item. The commission was in the last third of its daylong budget workshop, going over every major item, or “module,” in a thick budget book, item by item.

IT, as always, is its own riddle. The city has been contracting with county government for services since 2015, at $50,000 a year–a relative pittance, and a cost that hasn’t changed since. That’s over: the county informed Whitson last year that it wished to end the relationship “due to the city not covering its full share of expenses,” according to an email County Administrator Heidi Petito sent Johnston.

Whitson’s budget request is now for $110,000. That started a three-headed debate among the six commissioners and the mayor: should the services be in house? with a contractor? With the county again? Johnston and Cooley are for exploring another relationship with the county. Commissioner Mealy is disenchanted with contractors. She is leaning toward an in-house approach. Commission Chairman Ken Bryan and Commissioner James Sherman favored the contractor approach. Whitson had issued a request for proposal already, to which the county did not respond.









At this point in workshop discussion, the issue appeared to be whether the manager would be granted the requested amount or not–not the specifics of how it would be spent. But Flagler Beach commissioners are agronomists of weed: they like to get into them. So they did, with the debate eventually focusing not on what information Johnston had gathered from the county, but why.

It lasted an hour. Then Commissioner Phillips, who is more tactical than voluble, intervened, much as she had Thursday when she put Whitson on a 90-day probation period. “It should not take one hour to get through one module,” Phillips said. “And I’m going to make a comment regarding our roles. I think we all know what our roles are, but I think some of us are overstepping our roles. Mayor, you are, in my opinion, and you know that you are, a weak mayor, not a strong mayor. You have a strong personality. I respect you. I think you’re extremely smart and I love your follow-through. But budget time is for this group of people,” she pointed to her commissioner colleagues, “with your obviously additional comments. So I just want to put this behind us. You might disagree with me. But I just want to start moving on with these modules.”

Phillips had lost Johnston at “weak mayor.”



Phillips isn’t wrong: she was using the correct terminology, which other commissioners should have been familiar with. There are strong-mayor and weak-mayor forms of municipal governments. In strong-mayor forms of governments, the mayor fills the role of the chief executive, or city manager, appointing and firing department heads, drafting and proposing budgets and so on. All of Flagler County’s municipalities have weak mayors, but Flagler Beach’s is the weakest: unlike in Bunnell and Palm Coast, the Flagler Beach mayor doesn’t even have a vote. Only veto power. By “weak,” of course, Phillips neither intended nor meant to suggest that Johnston was a weak person or a weak personality in any way, Johnston being neither. She is, like Phillips, on the stronger side.

But Johnston didn’t take the reference as intended–nor did Cooley, who happens to be Johnston’s relationship partner, and whose defensive instincts immediately flared–exposing the knottiness and potentially untenable conflicts of a couple serving on the same commission.

“What do you mean a weak mayor?” Johnston asked.









“Is her opinion not as valid as anybody else’s?” Cooley asked. “What are you saying?”

“It’s a term,” Phillips said, trying to explain.

“What is the purpose of using that?” Cooley talked over her, prompting Bryan to gavel.

“You have some valid points but in my opinion you’re overstepping at times,” Phillips told the mayor.

Johnston insisted she was within her lanes, and had contacted Drew Smith, the city attorney, about it. “There is legal and not legal and it’s a very black and white line,” she said. “It’s not a gray area of opinions. And I stayed within those. If you want me to be a chair warmer, I’m sorry, I’m not going to be. So I’m going to be the mayor that the residents voted for, and bringing the opinions and the information to the budget should be what everyone in this dais wants. So I’ll leave it at that and we can move on.”

Moving on is only a pair of words these days on the commission. Bryan said he, too spoke to Smith, and that it was time for a workshop that would have Smith explaining the commissioners’ and the mayor’s roles. He needed the commission’s consensus.









“Y’all have already bashed me in public now for two separate meetings,” Johnston then said, her voice first breaking, then her tears welling up. “I already have a meeting with the city manager, and the attorney–I’m sorry I’m getting emotional. But I’m just doing the best job as a mayor. And I’m getting all the information for all of you as you because you live in the city. And I did it on Wednesday, before I was already publicly humiliated by you and Jane.” She said a workshop wasn’t needed.

“I think it’s also important for the public that we serve to know what our roles are,” Bryan said. “I mean, that’s what I did and I wasn’t bashing you. Wasn’t bashing anyone. I never bash anyone.”

When Phillips echoed the same words and said she just thought “some of us are going out of our lanes,” Cooley again jumped in: “We all worry about people going outside the lanes. I’m going to tell you right now, I’m going to county and I’m going to get the straight answer on the IT because I don’t think the county’s position has been presented correctly. And guess what? Be mad, I don’t care.”

“Well, you know, Mr. Commissioner Cooley, if that’s what you want to do, that’s fine,” Bryan said, “and we’re not going to sit up here and argue about this because that’s not productive for us to do, okay, all we’re doing is trying to establish some order here.” He then made an analogy with the military and following “the rules of order,” an odd and seemingly inappropriate pulling of a nonexistent rank (or military order). Roberts’ Rules of Order, the manual local governments generally follow, does not bar elected officials from seeking out information on their own.

Bryan, Mealy and Phillips agreed to the workshop with Smith on “lanes.” Cooley and Sherman did not.









A split commission also approved going forward with the city manager’s $110,000 request for IT. But Cooley was possibly aware of an email Petito had sent Johnston, where Petito states explicitly: “If the city wanted to update the current agreement, I am sure we would be amenable to continuing to provide services.” But the bill would double, to “approximately $100,000,” Petito said, “however you would have access to all of our IT staff.” Johnston had referred to that email, and those figures, during the workshop, but a majority of the commission appeared uninterested.

“They did not bid,” Penny Overstreet, the city clerk, told the commission, referring to the county. “The bid package is closed and our code of ordinance has parameters of how bid packages are put out, anything over the $20,000. It was put out. It had a time period. They did not respond. I did not send it to them directly. But it’s public information. It was on the website. It was on Demand Star, it was in the newspaper. They were aware of it. They knew I was putting out bid packages because I had them review parts of it for security items I did not want to put in there.”

“I don’t like that we keep going to outside organizations to do internal things,” Mealy had said, “and I know you said we would take six local people to do the job. You still haven’t convinced me.” She recalled how it had taken three days for the county to fix her email, when it was down. She added: “I was not happy with the county service from day one, and I know most staff if not all staff were not happy, so now we’re going to go to another outside company whom we don’t have any relationship with, we did have some relationship with the county, and I’m not convinced the service is going to be any better.”

“Three days for email down is not acceptable, I agree with you,” Overstreet said, but an outside provider would give the city the ability, or leverage, to knock down the price, by contract. “The county has given us a gift for several years. We’ve only paid them $50,000 a year,” Overstreet continued. “That’s for everything. That’s for when they had to redo the police programs and the fire programs, that was te installations, the server change overs, that’s all included in that, and when we go to someone else, that’s not going to be part of it. Their rate is going to be based on so many hours per month, anything over that you pay extra, anything extra installation, you’re going to pay extra. That is common everywhere. we’ve had a nice gift. But that gift is over.”

So is the rest.