The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, July 13, 2022









Weather: Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 110. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

In Court: A 15-minute hearing is scheduled before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in the case of Captain’s BBQ at Bing’s Landing against Flagler County government at 4 p.m., by zoom. The hearing is to address a motion by Captain’s to sever a counterclaim by the county, which is trying to recover $45,000 and legal fees it paid in a settlement to another plaintiff, who’d fallen on the Captain’s steps. See the motion here.

The Public Safety Coordinating Council meets at 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 3, Bunnell. The council, chaired by Sheriff Rick Staly, is a statutorily required panel that assembles law enforcement, judicial, social services and local government representatives to discuss public safety and direct related grants to the appropriate agencies. The council meets quarterly.

A marble statue of educator and civil-rights leader Mary McLeod Bethune is unveiled Wednesday to represent Florida in the National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol. Bethune-Cookman University invites alumni and friends of the university to join together for a watch party to celebrate the installation of the statue. B-CU’s free on-campus event will begin at 10:30 a.m. on the day of the installation at the Mary McLeod Bethune Performing Arts Center, located at 698 W. International Speedway Blvd. in Daytona Beach. Those interested in attending, either in-person or virtually, should register at BCUWatchParty.Eventbrite.com. See: “In a First, Mary McLeod Bethune’s Statue Is Unveiled at U.S. Capitol Wednesday in Place of Confederate General.”

The Blue 22 Forum, a discussion group organized by the Palm Coast Democratic Club, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens, Monday through Friday: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:

Flagler-Palm Coast High School

5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am

Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm

Dates: May 31–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Housing Authority

502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110

Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am

Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm

Dates: June 6–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at Vedic Moons, 4984 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast, Fl every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected]

Notably: It was on this day in 1985 that 1.5 billion people tuned in to watch the Live Aid concerts from Wembley Stadium and Philadelphia, organized to raise money for famine relief in Africa. Performers donated their time and music, and $100 million–the cost of one F-35: one–was raised worldwide. It is also one of the most sacred days of the year: It is National French Fry Day. Everyone head to the Brown Dog now.

