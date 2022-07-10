The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday July 10, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 105. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

Auditions for the award-winning musical “Oliver!” will be held at the Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell, on July 9, 10 and 11 at 6:30 pm. The audition schedule is as follows:

Saturday, July 9th – Auditions for children AGES 8-15

Sunday, July 10th – Auditions for those AGES 16+

Monday, July 11th – Auditions for those AGES 16+ and callbacks as needed

All those auditioning should prepare a song from the show. An accompanist is available as well as a CD player. If you plan to use music from your phone, please bring your own speaker. All actors will be asked to read from provided scripts. There will be a brief movement audition, so please dress accordingly. Show dates are Sept. 23-25, 30, Oct. 1-2 and Oct. 7-9. Rehearsals will typically be held Sunday through Thursday at 6:30 pm beginning Thursday, July 14th. “Oliver!” is a large cast musical with many roles for all ages. The production will be directed by Les Ober with musical direction by Jens Oliva and choreography by Terri Williams. Please direct any questions to [email protected]

Notably: It is Mary McLeod Bethune’s birthday (1875). She was born in Mayesville, South Carolina, became a teacher, founded her own school, the Daytona Normal and Industrial School for Negro Girls, which in 1931 merged with the Cookman Institute, when it was renamed Bethune-Cookman College, and eventually Bethune-Cookman University. It is also Marcel Proust’s birthday (1871). “Walter Benjamin,” Larry McMurtry once wrote, “said Proust was the Nile of language; in the same spirit one could call Faulkner — fittingly — its Mississippi; the Mississippi, at least, of the American language.”

