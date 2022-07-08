The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, July 8, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 107. Friday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

Flagler Broadcasting’s four radio stations, including flagship WNZF, hold a six-hour Food-A-Thon today, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting with Free For All Fridays, hosted by David Ayres, and are raising money until then. The aim is to raise $200,000, which can then be leveraged into more than $1 million for Grace Community Food Pantry, the Palm Coast operation that serves between 3,500 and 4,500 needy families every week. The Food-A-Thon will ensure that each family will have the equivalent of $100 a week’s worth of groceries through at least the new year. To pledge or participate in the Million Dollar Food-A-Thon, send an email to [email protected], or make checks out to Grace Community Food Bank and send them to WNZF, 2405 E. Moody Blvd Bunnell, FL. 32110. Donations and pledges are being accepted now through July 8, or send in your pledge by downloading the form. See details: “Multiplication of Loaves: Flagler Radio’s Food-A-Thon on July 8 Aims for $1 Million Food Buy for Needy.” See also: “In the Shadow of Tom Joad: Pride in Flagler’s Food-A-Thon, Wrath That It Is Still Needed.”

The Flagler School District’s Oversight Committee on school concurrency meets at 9 a.m. in Room 3 on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See: “School Board at Impasse With County and Palm Coast Over Billing Developers for New Schools.”

Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens, Monday through Friday: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:

Flagler-Palm Coast High School

5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am

Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm

Dates: May 31–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Housing Authority

502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110

Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am

Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm

Dates: June 6–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Notably: They’re running the bulls in Pamplona, but today and through July 17 is the beginning of the Calgary Stampede, a 10-day fair, rodeo, blacksmiths competitions, sheep shearing and other nutty events, drawing an estimated 1.2 million people.

