The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, July 6, 2022









Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wednesday Night: Clear. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For details about the city’s code enforcement regulations, go here.

The Blue 22 Forum, a discussion group organized by the Palm Coast Democratic Club, meets at 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society Center, 4422 U.S. 1 N in Palm Coast between White View Pkwy and Palm Coast Pkwy. Look for the white pyramid in front. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Flagler Broadcasting’s four radio stations, including flagship WNZF, hold a six-hour Food-A-Thon on July 8, and are raising money until then. The aim is to raise $200,000, which can then be leveraged into more than $1 million for Grace Community Food Pantry, the Palm Coast operation that serves between 3,500 and 4,500 needy families every week. The Food-A-Thon will ensure that each family will have the equivalent of $100 a week’s worth of groceries through at least the new year. To pledge or participate in the Million Dollar Food-A-Thon, send an email to [email protected], or make checks out to Grace Community Food Bank and send them to WNZF, 2405 E. Moody Blvd Bunnell, FL. 32110. Donations and pledges are being accepted now through July 8, or send in your pledge by downloading the form. See details: “Multiplication of Loaves: Flagler Radio’s Food-A-Thon on July 8 Aims for $1 Million Food Buy for Needy.”

Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens, Monday through Friday: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:

Flagler-Palm Coast High School

5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am

Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm

Dates: May 31–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Housing Authority

502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110

Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am

Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm

Dates: June 6–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at Vedic Moons, 4984 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast, Fl every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected]

Notably: On this day in 1348 Pope Clement VI issued a papal bull, a bit late really, condemning violence against Jews provoked by the usual Catholic bigotries, in this case blaming Jews for the Black Death, which ravaged about a third of Europe’s population. Pope Trump I has yet to issue more than bull regarding Chinese causing the coronavirus pandemic–what he and his eloquent fine people like to refer to as the Kung Flu. In a related coincidence of the calendar, it was on this day in 1885 that Louis Pasteur tested his rabies vaccine, with success. His jabbed subject was Joseph Meister, who’d been bitten by a rabid dog when he was 9. The boy grew up to become a caretaker at the Louis Pasteur Institute until 1940, when he died of suicide, 10 days after the Germans occupied Paris: some rabid dogs have no vaccines but despair. Should we wish George W. Bush a happy birthday? he turns 76 today. To wit: William Faulkner died on this day in 1962.

Now this: Jacinda Arden delivers the keynote address at Harvard graduation:









