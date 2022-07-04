The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, July 4, 2022









Closures: All government offices, banks, schools, colleges, universities, and many businesses are closed in observance of July 4.

Independence Day Parade: The annual Stars and Stripes parade, sponsored by Flagler Beach Rotary, kicks off at 10 a.m. down State Road A1A to the heart of town. No campaigning will be allowed in the parade. Reminder: no fireworks off the pier tonight.

Flagler Broadcasting’s four radio stations, including flagship WNZF, hold a six-hour Food-A-Thon on July 8, and are raising money until then. The aim is to raise $200,000, which can then be leveraged into more than $1 million for Grace Community Food Pantry, the Palm Coast operation that serves between 3,500 and 4,500 needy families every week. The Food-A-Thon will ensure that each family will have the equivalent of $100 a week’s worth of groceries through at least the new year. To pledge or participate in the Million Dollar Food-A-Thon, send an email to [email protected], or make checks out to Grace Community Food Bank and send them to WNZF, 2405 E. Moody Blvd Bunnell, FL. 32110. Donations and pledges are being accepted now through July 8, or send in your pledge by downloading the form. See details: “Multiplication of Loaves: Flagler Radio’s Food-A-Thon on July 8 Aims for $1 Million Food Buy for Needy.”

Notably: Once bitter rivals and philosophical opposites, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams died on this day in 1826, the 50th year of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence. Jefferson may not have been entirely aware of the day’s import, having already been well on his way to the undiscovered country in his own corps of discovery, likely to the proleptic sounds of Casey Kasem belting out his first top 40 story: that would happen on this day in 1970, on seven AM stations. Atoms’ unpredictability being what they are, and devolution being what it is, Jefferson and Adams died so Calvin Coolidge could be reconstituted out of their remnants on this day in in 1872: he was born in Vermont. In the interim, Nathaniel Hawthorne, who could have written the Declaration almost as well as Jefferson, and probably more justly (he knew the evils of puritanism), was born on this day in 1804. With all these birthdays and occasions, we need something pastoral, and not bombastic: we’ll have enough of that all day. And so…

Now this: Catari Catari (Core ‘ngrato), Salvatore Cardillo, Perfomed by Philippe Mariotti









