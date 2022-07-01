The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, July 1, 2022









Weather: Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres and, but not for long, Brian McMillan: the co-hosts talk all about Independence Day weekend events, starting a little after 9 a.m. with my commentary, a farewell to Brian. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

Flagler Broadcasting’s four radio stations, including flagship WNZF, hold a six-hour Food-A-Thon on July 8, and are raising money until then. The aim is to raise $200,000, which can then be leveraged into more than $1 million for Grace Community Food Pantry, the Palm Coast operation that serves between 3,500 and 4,500 needy families every week. The Food-A-Thon will ensure that each family will have the equivalent of $100 a week’s worth of groceries through at least the new year. To pledge or participate in the Million Dollar Food-A-Thon, send an email to [email protected], or make checks out to Grace Community Food Bank and send them to WNZF, 2405 E. Moody Blvd Bunnell, FL. 32110. Donations and pledges are being accepted now through July 8, or send in your pledge by downloading the form. See details: “Multiplication of Loaves: Flagler Radio’s Food-A-Thon on July 8 Aims for $1 Million Food Buy for Needy.”

First Friday in Flagler Beach, the monthly festival of music, food and leisure, is scheduled for this evening at Downtown’s Veterans Park, 105 South 2nd Street, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is overseen by the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency and run by Laverne M. Shank Jr. and Surf 97.3

The Tour de France begins its 109th running today and through July 24, starting its 21 stages in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a 13-km time trial.

Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens, Monday through Friday: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:

Flagler-Palm Coast High School

5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am

Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm

Dates: May 31–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Housing Authority

502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110

Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am

Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm

Dates: June 6–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Notably: Liberace, that fabulous freak of flamboyance, premiered his “Liberace Show” on this day in 1952 with piano and candelabra on KLAC-TV, back when television could get away with playing classical music for more than a 15-second commercial’s ironic nod at eggheads. “It might seem incredible that anyone could find 500 pages’ worth of things to say about Liberace. The Spangly One never dug very deep into his own soul, nor did he leave many clues behind,” Kathryn Hughes wrote in England’s Daily telegraph back in 2000, reviewing Darden Asbury Pyron’s Liberace: an American Boy (she might as well have been writing about Elvis). But, she writes, the book “is nothing less than a social and cultural history of the United States from the end of the First World War to the presidency of Ronald Reagan, with a pair of flashy fingers holding it all together.” Writing a quarter century ago, she reminds us, in this age of hyperventilating gender distempers (on all sides of the chromosomal interchange), that “Liberace capsized gender. He teetered on the edge of cross-dressing: little hot pants, flamingo feather capes, and lots of make-up put him in some strange third sex (the Daily Mirror called him “He, She and It” and then had to pay heavily in libel charges for the joke). Yet women adored Liberace, as they have always loved effeminate gay men, because he represented the perfect boyfriend who would woo without pouncing, or the lovely son who preferred to stay in with Mom to going out and getting drunk. At a time when servicemen were coming back from the war brutalised, and women were once again obliged to stay at home, Liberace offered a glimpse of a finer life beyond the strict corral of male and female.” Albeit: “In private, it was a different matter. Even in his sixties, Liberace remained furiously sexual, jumping young men in car parks and taking them home to ‘Casa Liberace.'”

