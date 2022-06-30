The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, June 30, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

In Court: Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public.

The Flagler County School Boar holds a special 9 a.m. meeting at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The meeting is focused on legally required end-of-year financial closure procedures. The board will also approve the transfer of Jeff Reaves, principal at Matanzas High School, to the district office as director of teaching and learning, replacing LaShakia Moore, who was elevated to assistant superintendent.

Flagler Broadcasting’s four radio stations, including flagship WNZF, hold a six-hour Food-A-Thon on July 8, and are raising money until then. The aim is to raise $200,000, which can then be leveraged into more than $1 million for Grace Community Food Pantry, the Palm Coast operation that serves between 3,500 and 4,500 needy families every week. The Food-A-Thon will ensure that each family will have the equivalent of $100 a week’s worth of groceries through at least the new year. To pledge or participate in the Million Dollar Food-A-Thon, send an email to [email protected], or make checks out to Grace Community Food Bank and send them to WNZF, 2405 E. Moody Blvd Bunnell, FL. 32110. Donations and pledges are being accepted now through July 8, or send in your pledge by downloading the form. See details: “Multiplication of Loaves: Flagler Radio’s Food-A-Thon on July 8 Aims for $1 Million Food Buy for Needy.”

Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens, Monday through Friday: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:

Flagler-Palm Coast High School

5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am

Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm

Dates: May 31–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Housing Authority

502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110

Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am

Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm

Dates: June 6–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Notably: The great Polish poet Czeslaw Milosz was born on this day in 2011, defected to France in 1951, won the Nobel Prize in 1980, died in 2004, and was quoted as saying this, in Blake Bailey’s biography of Philip Roth: “When a writer is born into a family, the family is finished.” Karl Ove Knausgaard’s family can attest to that: “On the whole,” he wrote in Winter, his season quartet that followed My Struggle, “the way our mess spreads out is not unlike the way snow distributes itself in the forest, in some places piling up against tree trunks, in others lying in deep drifts, and in others again spreading out in rather thin layers. But mess is not a meaningful concept when applied to nature, regardless of how wildly a thicket grows or how many trees a storm has toppled or a forest fire has charred, and this is so because nature doesn’t have two levels, one ideal and one real, but only exists on one level, the level of the real. A household or a family, on the other hand, exists in the real and aspires towards the ideal. All tragedies arise out of this duality, but also all triumphs.” But to get back to Milosz. Here’s something you wont see often: an interview between Wallace Stegner and Milosz. And so…

