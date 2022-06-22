DSC Gets $10,000 Bank of America Grant for 1,200 At-Risk Students’ Meals

Daytona State College will use a $10,000 grant from Bank of America to provide more than 1,200 meals to low-income and under-represented students who might not otherwise have access to healthy food during the school day.

“Something as simple as a hot meal can mean the difference between going to class, taking a test, being part of a study group, or going home and crashing,” said Lisa Koogle, Director of Resource Development for the College. “Our goal is to support all students – including those most in need – and Bank of America’s grant addresses a critical need.”









The grant will be used to fund one-time meal vouchers that will be distributed via the College’s TRiO Student Support Services program. Since 1965 TRiO programs, in conjunction with the Department of Education, have helped America’s low-income and first-generation college students access and complete higher education.

On average, more than 210 Daytona State College students take advantage of TRiO program services each year. Services include everything from academic tutoring and help with financial aid applications, to career counseling and finding housing for students without homes.

“We view ourselves as a one-stop shop for our students as they work toward achieving their academic and personal goals. Our doors are always open to our TRiO scholars, and our mission is to provide them with the best college experience,” said TRiO Associate Director Robert Jacobs. “We assign them a coordinator who works with them from the day they join our program until they graduate or transfer to another college.”

Daytona State College also has a TRiO Talent Search program that supports students in grades 6-12 from disadvantaged backgrounds who have the potential to succeed in higher education. The program provides participants with academic, career, and financial counseling and encourages them to graduate from high school and complete a college education.