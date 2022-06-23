The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, June 23, 2022









Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 111 in the afternoon. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: Drug Court is off today.

The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue, Palm Coast. The committee will get a history of Palm Coast, presented by Ray Tyner, Deputy Chief Development Officer.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 4:30 p.m. for a workshop on public school construction concurrency, and for a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S outh2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Commissioners will consider approving a new, $268 impact fee that would be levied on new single-family residential homes, one time, (like all impact fees), to defray the cost of a new South Side Library in the county. Apartments would pay $139 per unit, mobile homes would pay $191 per unit. Commissioners will also consider an emergency services impact fee of $62 for residential homes, $32 for apartment units and $45 for mobile homes. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

Schoolhouse Rock Live, a City Repertory Theatre production, at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, 7 p.m. Schoolhouse Rock Live! is one of musical theatre’s brightest and most innovative shows. Based on the Emmy Award-winning 1970s educational animated TV series, Schoolhouse uses the familiar songs from the cartoons to teach grammar, math, science, history, social studies and political science while telling the story of Tom, a young teacher nervously anticipating his first day on the job. Schoolhouse Rock Live! Junior delivers hit after hit to the delight of audiences and performers of all ages. Book tickets here. See the preview: “Pay Attention, Class: CRT’s ‘Schoolhouse Rock!’ Is In Session at Flagler Auditorium.”

Pride Night with the Daytona Tortugas: Come celebrate Pride Night presented by CAN Community Health with your Daytona Tortugas, and local Pride organizations including Flagler Pride! The team will don specialty jerseys that will be available to purchase at auction. At Jackie Robinson Ballpark, 105 East Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach. gates open at 6, first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens, Monday through Friday: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:

Flagler-Palm Coast High School

5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am

Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm

Dates: May 31–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Housing Authority

502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110

Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am

Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm

Dates: June 6–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Notably:

Notably: It is Russian poet Anna Akhmatova’s birthday (1889). She was born of a Ukrainian father and Russian mother in Odesa, one of the Ukrainian cities under Russian assault at the moment. On June 18 (2022), The Times was reporting from Odesa: “In a nation at war, and a city aching for some semblance of normality, the Odesa Opera reopened for the first time since the Russian invasion began, asserting civilization against the barbarism unleashed from Moscow. The performance on Friday in the magnificent Opera Theater, opened in 1810 on the plateau above the now shuttered Black Sea port, began with an impassioned rendering of the Ukrainian national anthem. Images of wheat swaying in the wind formed the backdrop, a reminder of the grain from its fertile hinterland that long made Odesa rich but now sits in silos as war rages and global food shortages grow.”

It is also Bob Fosse’s birthday (1927). The great choreographer and director included “All That Jazz,” an autobiographical work of great exuberance and existential finality that culminates in the fabulous scene below. More grimly, given what the Trumps and DeSantises of the world are doing with it, it was on this day in 1972 that Nixon signed Title IX into law, launching a revolution in gender equality in sports and any other activity in colleges and universities underwritten by federal dollars.

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.