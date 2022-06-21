The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, June 21, 2022

The Flagler County School Board meets at 1 p.m. in an information workshop. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The board is expected to discuss a salary schedule update, talk about the renewal of its half-cent sales tax supplement, and discuss a communications survey. The board meets again at 6 p.m. in the first floor chambers for its regular business meeting. The board appears in a position to reverse itself and award insurance premium rebates to employees, after the rebates were initially denied. See: “Damaging Trust with Unions, Flagler School Board Rejects a Rebate to Employees that Its Own Teams Had Agreed To.” Board meeting documents are available here.

at Central Park in Town Center, visitors can enjoy gourmet food served out of trucks from 5 to 8 p.m.–mobile kitchens, canteens and catering trucks that offer up appetizers, main dishes, side dishes and desserts. Foods to be featured change monthly but have included lobster rolls, Portuguese cuisine, fish and chips, regional American, Latin food, ice cream, barbecue and much more. Many menus are kid-friendly. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday event benefits a local charity.

Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens, Monday through Friday: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:

Flagler-Palm Coast High School

5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am

Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm

Dates: May 31–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Housing Authority

502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110

Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am

Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm

Dates: June 6–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Notably: The acerbic and tortuously Catholic novelist and essayist Mary McCarthy was born on this day (1912). In her 1962 Paris Review Interview she had this curious response to a question about how World War II’s outbreak had affected her and the Partisan Review group she was a part of: “At the beginning of the war we were all isolationists, the whole group. Then I think the summer after the fall of France–certainly before Pearl Harbor-~Philip Rahv wrote an article in which he said in a measured sentence, “In a certain sense, this is our war.” The rest of us were deeply shocked by this, because we regarded it as a useless imperialist war. You couldn’t beat Fascism that way: “Fight the enemy at home,” and so on. In other words, we reacted to the war rather in the manner as if it had been World War I. This was after Munich, after the so-called “phony war.” There was some reason for having certain doubts about the war, at least about the efficacy of the war. So when Philip wrote this article, a long controversy began on Partisan Review. It split between those who supported the war, and those who didn’t. I was among those who didn’t–Edmund Wilson also, though for slightly different reasons. Dwight Macdonald and Clement Greenberg split off, and Dwight founded his own magazine, Politics, which started out as a Trotskyite magazine, and then became a libertarian, semi-anarchist one. Meyer Schapiro was in this group, and I forget who else. Edmund was really an unreconstructed isolationist. The others were either Marxist or libertarian. Of course there was a split in the Trotskyite movement at that period. Toward the end of the war, I began to realize that there was something hypocritical about my position-~that I was really supporting the war.”









The day’s more interesting birthday belongs not to Jean-Paul Sartre (1905) or Meredith Baxter (1947) or Prince William, born just as his imperial majesty Margaret Thatcher was clobbering the Malvinas in her little war, but to Reinhold Niebuhr (1892), who happened to be Jimmy Carter’s favorite theologian, and who historian Rick Perlstein described as “an anti-utopian who despised simple answers and cheap grace, let alone conservatives who believed that all the answers for living could be easily and painlessly extracted from the plain text of the Bible. Niebuhr believed that a too-simple division of the world into lightness and dark led to calamity. Carter’s favorite quote from him was “The sad duty of politics is to establish justice in a sinful world”—not exactly a Disney sort of message. The president’s taste for Niebuhrian moral complexity was one of the things that made him so ideologically ambiguous—not an easy thing to be in a culture clamoring more and more for easy solutions in confusing times.” Finally, it is also the United Nations’ International day of Yoga–a very Niebuhrian occasion.

Now this: The Mike Wallace Interview: Reinhold Niebuhr:

