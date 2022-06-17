The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, June 17, 2022









Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Friday Night: Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

In Court: The sentencing of Dan Priotti on a felony DUI jury conviction originally scheduled for 1:30 p.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at the Flagler County courthouse, Courtroom 401, was rescheduled to July 15. Priotti on May 16 was again arrested, on a domestic battery charge, which is now pending. See “Palm Coast Pool Contractor Dan Priotti, Found Guilty of 3rd DUI in 10 Years, Faces Prison After Flawed Trial.”

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, on WNZF starting a little after 9 a.m. Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin talks about development, new Palm Coast Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill is introduced, County Commissioner Dave Sullivan talks about the bridge to nowhere over State Road 100.

North East Florida Jazz Association hosts Jazz & Blues BBQ, featuring the Shawn Pfaffman Trio, at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE., 4 to 7 p.m. Member Tickets $40. Non-Members $45.

Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens, Monday through Friday: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:

Flagler-Palm Coast High School

5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am

Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm

Dates: May 31–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Housing Authority

502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110

Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am

Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm

Dates: June 6–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Friday – 1 p.m.-Midnight Live/Inert

Saturday – 5:30-8:30 p.m. Live/Inert

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

Notably: Today is the anniversary of the Charleston church massacre in 2015, where white supremacist Dylan Roof murdered nine people, all of them Black, during a Bible study. Roof is serving life in prison without parole. John Hersey, of Hiroshima, was born on this day (1914).

