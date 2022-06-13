The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, June 13, 2022









Weather: Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. Monday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: Larry Cavallaro, who is accused of drugging and raping a woman at his Flagler Beach home in December 2017, is scheduled to plead out the case before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County Courthouse. Cavallaro, 75, faces a first degree felony charge. The case had not been going well for Cavallaro in pre-trial hearings. See:

The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. in the DCR Room at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway likely in early 2023. Its previous City Hall proved too leaky, just as its City Hall before that had been. To join by Zoom, go to http://bunnellcity.us/meeting. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens, Monday through Friday: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:

Flagler-Palm Coast High School

5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am

Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm

Dates: May 31–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Housing Authority

502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110

Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am

Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm

Dates: June 6–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.









Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Monday – 1 p.m.– 1 a.m. Live/Inert

Tuesday – 1 p.m.-1 a.m. Live/Inert

Wednesday – 10 a.m.- 6:30 p.m. Live/Inert

Thursday – 1 p.m.-Midnight. Live/Inert

Friday – 1 p.m.-Midnight Live/Inert

Saturday – 5:30-8:30 p.m. Live/Inert

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

Notably: Medgar Evers, the civil rights leader and a field secretary of the NAACP in Mississippi, is assassinated by white supremacist Byron De La Beckwith after living through so many years of death threats that his family and young children had trained for what we now call “active shooters” for much of that time–as school children now do across the country. An all-white jury deadlocked in De La Beckwith’s trial. He was not convicted for murder until 1994. He died in prison in 2001. It is also the anniversary of Miranda v. Arizona, the 1966 Supreme Court Decision that gave us those immortal words: ““You have the right to remain silent. Anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law. You have the right to an attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, one will be provided for you.”

Now this:

Malcolm McDowell, star of “A Clockwork Orange,” the movie version of Anthony Burgess’s novel, is 79 today.









