The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, June 12, 2022









Weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Flagler Pride Weekend 2022 takes place in Central Park in Palm Coast’s Town center June 11 and 12, with Pride fest on June 11 from 3 to 10 p.m. and a Pulse Vigil on June 12, from 7 to 9 p.m. All inquiries should be directed to [email protected]. See last year’s coverage: “From Drag Queens to Sister Bunny Juju, Throngs Exult in Pride, Joy and Freedom at Flagler’s 2nd Annual LGBTQ Festival.”

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 1 to 4 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Notably: Since this is the month when th Supreme Court releases its most reactionary decisions, with inquisitorial rulings ahead in the next few days, we might as well bathe in nostalgia. It was today in 1967 that the Warren Court unanimously declared miscegenation laws (but not that awful word miscegenation) unconstitutional, sweeping away many states’ prohibitions on interracial marriage. The case was the deliciously named–or “the beautifully named,” in Updike’s words–Loving v. Virginia, named for Richard Loving, who was white and married to Mildred Jeter, a Black woman, back when Virginia was for white lovers only. They’d been sentenced to a year in jail for marrying, but a very fine judge agreed to suspend the sentence if they agreed to leave the state and not return for at least 25 years. They stayed. They sued. They won. “There is patently no legitimate overriding purpose independent of invidious racial discrimination which justifies this classification,” Chief Justice Earl Warren’s decision read. “The fact that Virginia prohibits only interracial marriages involving white persons demonstrates that the racial classifications must stand on their own justification, as measures designed to maintain White Supremacy. We have consistently denied the constitutionality of measures which restrict the rights of citizens on account of race. There can be no doubt that restricting the freedom to marry solely because of racial classifications violates the central meaning of the Equal Protection Clause.” It was also on this day that Ronald Reagan delivered one of the great speeches of the 20th century, at least for that one line, at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate, the tear down this wall speech, leaving us torn between showing the speech or a performance of a Brandenburg. Any of the Brandenburgs.

