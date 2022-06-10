The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, June 10, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: Travis Smith, the 38-year-old Palm Coast man convicted in May by a jury of attacking a Lyft driver in 2020, is sentenced on the misdemeanor conviction by Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 11:30 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. Smith faces up to a year in jail. He was acquitted on a felony burglary county that could have exposed him to up to 15 years in prison. See: “Travis Smith Found Guilty of Battery In Lyft Driver Attack, But Acquitted Of Felony Charge.”

Free for All Fridays on WNZF: Host David Ayres welcomes a panel of local representatives of the business and real estate community to discuss the economy and any potential impacts on Flagler County from a possible slowdown, starting a little after 9 a.m. with my commentary on… the economy.

Cooking Series with Chef Warren: Healthy Southern Cuisine: Topic: “Healthy Southern Cuisine – Retain the Flavor While Reducing the Fat and Salt!” 3 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. Learn how to transform traditional southern dishes into healthier ones without losing their essence with these simple hints and tips. If you have any questions please call the library at (386)446-6763. Funded and sponsored by the Friends of the Library of Flagler County.

Portugal Day Flag Raising Ceremony: The ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. outdoors at the three new flagpoles at the entrance to Central Park. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be moved indoors to the City Hall Community Wing, located at 160 Lake Ave.

Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:

Flagler-Palm Coast High School

5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am

Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm

Dates: May 31–July 29

Housing Authority

502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110

Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am

Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm

Dates: June 6–July 29

Notably: Saul Bellow–Dangling Man (1944), The Adventures of Augie March (1953), Seize the Day (1956), Henderson the Rain King (1959), Herzog (1964), Humboldt’s Gift (1975), and then decline–was born on this day in 2015. If you only read one thing by Bellow your whole life, make it “A Silver Dish,” his September 1978 story in The New Yorker, available in full, for free, at The New Yorker. It’s one of the great Bellow stories, one of the great stories of all times: a lifetime–two lifetimes–in 23 pages: the bifurcated life of Woody Selbst, who now comfortably runs a tile warehouse, and his crooked father Morris, who made his son an accomplice of his vagaries during the Depression, without ever losing his son’s love and loyalty. “Pop was elemental. That was why he gave such relief from religion and paradoxes, and things like that.” Morris “didn’t like being entirely within the law. It was simply a question of self-respect.” He was “like a horseman from Central Asia, a bandit from China.” Bellow’s style in the grandeur of the gutter is relentless as Selbst, “now sixty, fleshy and big, like a figure for the victory of American materialism.” He has just buried his father. He reminisces. He exults in sorrow, and so will you.

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.