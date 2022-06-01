The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Weather: Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wednesday Night: Clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For details about the city’s code enforcement regulations, go here.
Notably: The Beatles’s Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band was released on this day in 1967 after 700 hours and $100,000 of studio work ($900,000 in today’s dollars). “The 12 new compositions in the album are as elaborately conceived as the cover,” Richard Goldstein wrote in his review for The Times. The sound is a pastiche of dissonance and lushness. The mood is mellow, even nostalgic. But, like the cover, the over-all effect is busy, hip and cluttered. Like an over-attended child “Sergeant Pepper” is spoiled. It reeks of horns and harps, harmonica quartets, assorted animal noises and a 91-piece orchestra. On at least one cut, the Beatles are not heard at all instrumentally. […] The obsession with production, coupled with a surprising shoddiness in composition, permeates the entire album. There is nothing beautiful on “Sergeant Pepper.” Nothing is real and there is nothing to get hung about.” Well, it looks like a few listeners and rock history did not agree.
Now this: It wasn’t on the album, but it was just as groundbreaking that same year.
Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board Meeting
Flagler County Drug Court Convenes
The Second Amendment: The amendment is sometimes quoted in a way that would cast doubt on the constitutionality of all firearms control laws: “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed.” But this is only the second half of the sentence which reads in full: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed.” The U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts have consistently interpreted the second amendment as a prohibition against federal interference with the state militia and not as a guarantee of an individual’s right to bear arms. The courts thus read the amendment as relating solely to collective military preparedness and conclude that the federal government may regulate firearms as it wishes, so long as it does not thereby interfere with state military personnel in the performance of their official duties with the state militia. Nor does the amendment restrict the power of the states to regulate firearms. Each state may control firearms as it wishes, consistent with its own constitution, so long as it does not interfere with the exercise of federal powers, such as the power to equip the army.
–From “Firearms and Violence in American Life,” a staff report to the National Commission on the Causes and Prevention of Violence established June 10, 1968.
