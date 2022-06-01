The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, June 1, 2022









Weather: Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wednesday Night: Clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For details about the city’s code enforcement regulations, go here.

Notably: The Beatles’s Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band was released on this day in 1967 after 700 hours and $100,000 of studio work ($900,000 in today’s dollars). “The 12 new compositions in the album are as elaborately conceived as the cover,” Richard Goldstein wrote in his review for The Times. The sound is a pastiche of dissonance and lushness. The mood is mellow, even nostalgic. But, like the cover, the over-all effect is busy, hip and cluttered. Like an over-attended child “Sergeant Pepper” is spoiled. It reeks of horns and harps, harmonica quartets, assorted animal noises and a 91-piece orchestra. On at least one cut, the Beatles are not heard at all instrumentally. […] The obsession with production, coupled with a surprising shoddiness in composition, permeates the entire album. There is nothing beautiful on “Sergeant Pepper.” Nothing is real and there is nothing to get hung about.” Well, it looks like a few listeners and rock history did not agree.

Now this: It wasn’t on the album, but it was just as groundbreaking that same year.









