Sheriff’s Office Is Flush With New Deputies, a New Operations Center and a New Mobile Command Center Ahead

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly Thursday evening presented his state of policing address, the annual ritual at the Hilton Garden Inn (but for the pandemic), giving Staly to boast of a crime index 53 percent lower than when he took office in 2017, to summarize the past year in policing, explain current initiatives and project some of what’s ahead, including the big-ticket items–a new, $400,000 mobile command center and the opening of the Sheriff’s Operations Center later this year–and another big ask from the County Commission.









This time it won’t be as hefty in deputies as it was ahead of 2021, when Staly asked Palm Coast and the county to add 25 deputies in what proved to be the largest expansion, proportionately and in net dollars, in the agency’s history. That’s without including the $23 million operations center. This time it’ll be about raises for the ranks. Staly knows: neither the county commission nor Palm Coast government have shown themselves willing or able to refuse him most of what he asks for.

Staly said the point of preparation for what’s ahead is to “not lose the game,” because once it’s lost, he said, it cannot be gotten back. He gave county commissioners–two of whom were in the audience–fair warning on coming salary raises for deputies: “We’re working on adjusting that so we can be competitive. So that’s fair warning to the county commissioners that are in the back,” he said. “It’ll be in my budget. You’re going to have it pretty soon because I’ve got to remain competitive.” Staly saved that warning for the end of the presentation.

Much of the 75 minutes that had preceded, dubbed “Addressing Crime Together,” was a recap of that game, starting with the drop in crime. “And I want to commend the men and women in the sheriff’s office for delivering that for community.” But calls for service are up. By year’s end the number is expected to reach 117,000 calls.

That is in part a reflection of the county’s growth–now third-fastest in the state. According to figures released by the Census Bureau at the end of March, St. Johns County grew by 5.62 percent, Walton grew by 5.55 percent, and Flagler grew by 4.28 percent. Polk County was the fastest-growing by population, adding 24,000 people year-over-year. By population, Flagler grew by 5,000 people, to 121,000. county in Florida, and the seventh-fastest in the nation (the fastest is Maricopa County in Arizona, with a current population of 4.5 million).









Traffic remains one of the most common quality of life the Sheriff’s Office receives from residential areas. Crashes are up (“the trend of people not knowing how to drive in Flagler County continues,” the sheriff said). So he’s increasing the traffic unit by three deputies, for a total of 13 deputies. There were 17 traffic fatalities in 2021, down from 27 the previous year. There were fewer people on the road that year, but people were “flying” on the emptier roads. The trend this year is on the increase, locally and across the country. There’s been seven fatalities so far this year on Flagler roads.

Discussing traffic issues, Staly took the opportunity to note that while law enforcement is always urging drivers to pay attention and not drive with distractions, it is true that deputies and other law enforcement officers will be seen typing on or looking at their computer in their patrol cars even as they drive to a scene: the distracted-driving law does not apply to them, and there are times, Staly said, when deputies have to divide their attention while addressing a call.



Property crime was down 52 percent, domestic violence was up 1.8 percent in 2021, with a rate of crimes cleared, or solved, at 34.1 percent, a relatively robust proportion. Property crimes were down 2.1 percent (commercial and residential burglaries, car burglaries and car thefts). Residents continue to leave their cars unlocked and their keys in their cars, which unnecessarily adds to the crime numbers. “So you can help us a lot,” Staly said, citing the numbers: “About 42 percent of the cars that are stolen, the keys were left in the car.”









Robberies were up 12 percent and aggravated assaults were down 8 percent. PACE or the Problem Area Crime Enforcement team, consists of detectives who go into neighborhoods under cover, whenever a crime spike is detected in a neighborhood, blend in and analyze what they see. The vehicles are unmarked but one of them is a van with a baby car seat in the back, Staly said.

License plate readers are scattered throughout the community, reading all plates that cross their paths. The agency’s real time crime center now links up with Palm Coast’s network of over 200 cameras at traffic intersections and public spaces, including the interiors of public buildings. If a crash or a crime occurs, the agency has the ability quickly to review the footage.

He addressed certain crimes in a class by themselves. “One of the things that has shocked me in this community is the number of sex crimes that a family member has committed on a child, a sister, a brother. It would shock you if you knew how many of those crimes occur,” Staly said. (The overwhelming majority of such crimes are committed by family members or people familiar with the victim.) “We take those cases seriously and we will put them in prison for the rest of their life if we can do.” In fact, sentences vary greatly. There are life sentences, especially in particularly heinous instances. But there are also lenient sentences. The differences are not readily explicable, except in cases where the prosecution, trying to spare victims the trauma of trial, succeeds in plea deals that, in exchange, provide for lesser sentences. It helps defendants to have private lawyers, too.

Inmates released from the state prison system who settle in Flagler are “welcomed” by deputies, who knock on their doors. “We knock on the door and say, welcome to Flagler County. How can we help you be successful so that you don’t go back to a state prison facility?” Staly said. “And I will assure you that if they’re willing for some help, we’ll help them but also psychologically, we know the crime that they went to prison for and what their criminal history is, and we’re making sure that they know that we know that they are back in our community.”









At the jail, numerous programs are in place, from an HVAC technical education program to vinyl graphics certification and restaurant certification program (“we’ve got a great partnership with Flagler Technical College,” the sheriff said), to anger management, narcotics anonymous, voluntary prayer groups, and so on. An inmate crew does lawn maintenance around public properties in the county (never on private property). There’s also a program called Inside Out Dad, a parenting skill program that reminds inmates in jail that “they need to learn how to be a better dad” when they still have children in the community.

There is no juvenile detention in Flagler. But juveniles flirting with trouble have their own programs–the agency checks on juveniles on probation, or some may be either referred to the Sheriff’s Work Ethics and Training program, or signed up for it by parents or guardians. It’s a day-long program that gives juveniles a look inside the jail, a taste of jail food, a lecture from a former inmate about what they may be in for if they stray, and some community service, like beach cleaning.

What’s ahead? “We should be in our new building by October-November of this year,” the sheriff said of the 57,000 square foot facility (including a 6,000 square foot separeate building) going up on Commerce Boulevard. It’ll end a five-year stint of homelessness for the agency. The building will be equipped with a so-called Faraday Room (named after the technology’s inventor, Michael Faraday, long predating computers), a sort of electromagnetic cage that shields computer equipment within from being remotely tampered with. Detectives recently had experienced the loss of data on a defendant’s iPad. The defendant had accessed the iPad remotely to erase data. That will theoretically be no longer possible as long as the item is in that room. “We’re the only agency in the four counties that has a Faraday room,” Staly said.









Other developments ahead may include a swing shift later this year, the development of a digital forensics unit, and the use, now that the boat has been delivered, of a marine unit. The agency just took delivery of a 25-foot Boston Whaler Justice 250 patrol boat. The agency’s mobile command center, now 20 years ago, is going to be replaced with a new one, currently under construction. “It’s expensive, but it’s like a fire truck. If you build it for what you want to use it for, it’ll last for decades,” Staly said.

That tied into the “future challenges” he sees with a population that continues to grow. He said the county’s population in 2035 “is predicted to be 172,000 people, that’s 50,000 people more than you have today, in 13 years.” Public officials for years have been citing alarming growth figures in the years ahead. The figures are almost always exaggerated, if still based on documented estimates. But even the agency that provides the estimates–the Bureau of Economic and Business Research at the University of Florida–cautions against its own frequent errors. That hasn’t officials across the state from citing numbers without the necessary–but less alarming–context.

The bureau’s latest projections for Flagler County are for a population of 181,100 by 2035, even more than Staly’s number. But that’s BEBR’s “high” projection. Its estimates always include a high, medium and low projection. The high projection for Flagler has not only never come true. It’s been wildly off the mark. In 2006, for example, BEBR’s high projection for Flagler’s population in 2020 was 201,000. Its low projection was 139,900. The county has just barely passed the 120,000 mark.

BEBR’s latest medium estimate for Flagler’s population in 2035 is 156,400, and its low projection is for 131,800. The availability of the three numbers gives politicians the opportunity to pick and choose whichever one they please, depending on the message they want to send, or the budgets they’re seeking. But to base budget figures on BEBR’s high or even medium projections has, historically–and as documented by BEBR’s own numbers–been unsupported by the actual numbers, once the project years roll by.

The presentation: