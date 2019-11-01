James Taylor, 42, Is Sentenced to Life in Prison for Molesting 11-Year-Old Step-Daughter

James Taylor, who was found guilty in September of molesting his 11-year-old daughter at the end of his third trial on the same charge, was sentenced to life in prison this morning in Bunnell.









The mandatory sentence was expected. Circuit Judge Terence Perkins had no choice because Taylor is a previously convicted felon several times over, and the victim at the time of the offense was younger than 12. The defense had argued that he was being framed by the victim and her sister, who wanted him out of the house.

The girl accused Taylor of entering her room at night and rubbing her chest area over her clothes.

Assistant Public Defender Regina Nunnally, who has already filed an appeal on behalf of Taylor, 42, argued that the prosecution introduced allegations of previous incidents that had taken place in Gainesville and that “overshadowed the issue of the one touch allegation,” prejudicing the jury against Taylor.

The attorney argued, correctly, that the victim never testified to having been touched explicitly on the breast or breasts, while the instructions to the jury specified that it had to find that she had been. (The instructions stated that to prove lewed or lascivious molestation, the charge Taylor faced, the jury had to find that he “intentionally touched the breast or the the clothing covering them [sic.]” of the child.)

The jury could have found him guilty of lesser charges, such as attempted molestation or battery, but opted in a matter of minutes–it was in and out of the deliberation room in 35 minutes–to find him guilty on the most serious charge.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark.

“The defendant is a six-time convicted felon, including a previous sex crime involving a child victim,” State Attorney R. J. Larizza said of Taylor. “Within two years of being released from prison, the defendant perpetrated another sex crime with a different child Victim. This latest case underscores the necessity for him to be in prison for the rest of his life. The community is safer as a result of the defendant being behind bars.”

See “James Taylor Found Guilty, Again, of Molesting His Step-Daughter.”