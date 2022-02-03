The Palm Coast City Council Tuesday voted to grant the Flagler County Sheriff untrammeled live access to the city’s 160 non-traffic surveillance cameras. Those cameras are not part of the sheriff’s license plate readers, which were installed a few years ago. Nor are they part of the city’s existing camera network at 44 traffic intersections, to which the sheriff gained access through a separate contract three years ago.









The cameras in question in the latest agreement are all those located at city parks, City Hall, city facilities like its utilities department, including water and sewer plants, or public works department and other city-owned locations. City parks have been the scene of incidents, and surveillance footage has always been turned over to the Sheriff’s Office–which has a policing contract with the city–subsequent to incidents in any given city-owned location. The addition vastly expand the sheriff’s surveillance and crime-fighting capabilities, giving the agency the ability “to assess any situation before arriving on scene,” as Palm Coast IT Director Doug Akins described it.

The cameras are accessible by anyone with a log-in, so no additional infrastructure is required.

The Sheriff’s Office will have the right to record video footage from any of the cameras. It currently records traffic-camera footage. It may do so with footage from the additional field cameras, as long as it complies with public record laws: the footage is public record in most instances (there are notable exceptions, as when the footage may reveal security capabilities or vulnerabilities), and may be withheld temporarily, in specific cases when law enforcement is still investigating a case. The city has been keeping recordings of non-traffic cameras all along, and keeps those recordings “according to the retention schedule” set out in the public record law, Akins said. The minimum retention required is 30 days.

The sheriff is prohibited from disclosing codes or logins to third parties. (The cameras run on the city’s Genetec software platform.) “The City shall create user accounts for FSCO for the Genetec platform, as needed, at its own discretion,” the contract with the Sheriff’s Office states. “Access to the Genetec software platform and the City’s non-traffic cameras shall only be through the City issued user accounts.” The contract notes: “The City shall grant view-only access to all non-traffic City security cameras through the Genetec software platform.”

Any cameras the city adds to its network as it grows will be part of the Sheriff’s Office’s license agreement.









The Sheriff’s Office has been using the city’s traffic cameras for some time, but it was only on Tuesday that the council ratified the arrangement. “Some time ago, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office reached out to us about gaining access to all the field cameras for use in their real-time crime center,” Doug Akins, the city’s IT director, said Tuesday evening. The crime center was started three years ago. (See: “Flagler Sheriff’s New Real-Time Crime Center Merges Tactics, Technology and Powerful Surveillance Tools.”)

“So the city granted an access and the resolution for tonight just to formalize that process and kind of lay out the roles and responsibilities of both parties in that agreement,” Akins said.

The city will continue to maintain the cameras, paying for them, their repairs and so on. The contract calls for a $10 payment from the Sheriff’s Office. The cameras in some cases are linked to the city’s Fibernet, or broadband, infrastructure. Sheriff’s officials insisted–as has Sheriff Rick Staly in previous interviews–that the agency is not interested in surveillance for surveillance’s sake. But the system depends on trust since, as the sheriff himself told the council Tuesday evening, he was not going to divulge various investigative techniques, some of them using cameras.

“I’m glad you said that this is strictly for crime use not for big brother watching over you. So that’s good to hear,” Council member Eddie Branquinho said.









The cameras are all up 24 hours a day. They can all be fed into the Real Time Crime Center, currently located at the county courthouse, the sheriff’s temporary headquarters. “We are not just sitting there watching them,” Nikki North, supervisor of the Real Time Crime Center, said. “We only utilize them if a crime is occurring. So we monitor or radio or call screen to see what’s coming in.”

North’s statement is narrower than its application in reality: police monitor criminal activity, actual or suspected, since ultimately it’s the State Attorney’s Office’s and the courts’ determinations as to whether a crime occurred. In other words, the surveillance element is very much in play, giving law enforcement eyes on a situation that ultimately may or may not be determined to be suspicious or criminal. But in terms of outcomes, the sheriff could boast of a precipitous drop in crime in Flagler and Palm Coast in his first term, a drop he attributed in large part to technological applications of policing on his watch. Crime has been falling across Florida, but the drop in Flagler was steeper, giving Flagler the fourth-lowest crime rate among counties of 100,000 population or more.

North’s presentation to the council focused on traffic cameras along with cameras installed at businesses: the Sheriff’s Office launched a program enabling residents or businesses to allow law enforcement access to their cameras, similar to city access, but not necessarily in real time. North described the apprehension of cross-state suspects and, in another example, of a smash-and-grab suspect at Waterfront Park, which described in vivid detail the meaning of “real time.”

“So in this case, at Waterfront Park, a suspect went up to the car, busted the window and took the purse,” North said. “We were able to, as the call was coming in, we were able to locate a suspect vehicle, you’re able to track that vehicle on the traffic cameras. And sure enough, as the vehicle is pulling out of Walmart, our deputies were able to set up stop sticks in neighboring areas and were able to stop stick them and locate the burglars in that case.” (Stop sticks are wiry devices that, when thrown in the path of a vehicle, can puncture tires.) Those suspects had several warrants from other locations on the East Coast.









North also described the Christopher Holmes case from April 2021, when Holmes disrupted intersections in the center of town by stopping his car and acting bizarrely before he was charged with assault and robbery. (He was found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, robbery, and drug possession with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a place where children gather, a combination of first, second and third degree felonies that could have sent him to prison for 65 years. He got four years last August.)

“They ultimately ended up locating him near the hotels,” North said of Holmes on his most publicly criminal day, so frequently captured on those cameras, “but we were actually able to live, pretty much zoomed our deputies, o show them the videos as it was happening to just add to their charges. So these are just quite a few of the cases. We’re using these for anything and everything you can think of to help us solve crimes on a daily basis. So it’s been a great partnership to have.”

“The cases that that were highlighted tonight may not have been solved without that support,” Sheriff Rick Staly, who also addressed the council, said of the cases North described. Cmdr. Joe Barile, who heads the sheriff’s homeland security section, also spoke to the council.

The council approved the contract 5-0. See the contract below.