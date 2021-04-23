Christopher Holmes, 41, Faces Assault and Robbery Charges Following Series of Bizarre Palm Coast Incidents

Christopher Holmes, a 41-year-old resident of 406 Bacher Street in Bunnell, is at the Flagler County jail, facing five felony charges stemming from alleged assaults and robberies involving a Palm Coast resident, several drivers at various intersections and a desk clerk at the Red Roof Inn Thursday afternoon.









The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office began getting calls around mid-afternoon Thursday, reporting that a man would stop his vehicle in the middle of intersections at several locations, yell at vehicles and block traffic.

One alleged victim, a 67-year-old resident of Palm Coast’s B Section, said he was in the turning lane at Palm Coast Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway when a man he described as bug-eyed pulled up on his passenger side in a silver vehicle, got out of that car, brazenly got into the victim’s and took his $200 Samsung cell phone and a pack of cigarettes. (The incident was captured on traffic-camera video.) The elderly man, who has a heart condition, reported being in great fear for his life as the man–later identified as Homles–kept yelling incoherent things. Holmes then drove off, blowing through a red light.

Calls kept coming into the Sheriff’s Office about a silver car driving erratically on Palm Coast Parkway, cutting in and out of traffic, almost striking a few vehicles. At the Parkway’s intersection with Cypress Point, Holmes again got out and yelled at drivers in a scene recorded by traffic cameras. He then drove on toward Old Kings Road, where yet another incident unfolded.

At about 4:15 p.m. deputies got a report of a robbery on Kingswood Drive, off Old Kings Road near Palm Coast Parkway, after a 63-year-old man who was relaxing in his pool in Palm Coast’s P Section saw Holmes throw an industrial-grade trash can lid at the 63-year-old’s 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche, breaking part of the side mirror. The older man confronted Holmes, who then brandished something wrapped in a white cloth–the victim thought it was a gun but didn’t see one. Holmes then got in his car and allegedly sped toward the victim, who said if he’d not jumped out of the way, he’d have been struck.









A resident provided video footage of the incident, starting after Holmes threw the lid at the Chevrolet. The video corroborates the victim’s account and shows the victim running away from Holmes, who set chase, until the victim jumped over a curb to escape. An occupant of a Red Roof Inn room who had witnessed the incident from her second story window also corroborated the victim’s version of events.

Around the same time, a desk clerk who was checking someone in at the motel told deputies that Holmes ran into the lobby shouting something about trying to find someone while making a gun gesture with his hands. Holmes then left in a four-door passenger vehicle, with a passenger in the car. The person who was checking in decided against staying there and left.

A deputy later located Holmes’s silver car across from the Red Roof Inn, at the Econolodge Motel, where Holmes was arrested. He “appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance,” Holmes’s arrest report states, “due to his eyes being glossy and him continuing to rant about his daughter being involved in a separate incident.”









His passenger, a 47-year-old woman and resident of Palm Coast’s L-Section (she had been the victim of an alleged aggravated battery by Holmes last July in a case still making its way through court), told deputies that Holmes was upset for reasons she could not understand, and that he was looking for his daughter at area motels. Holmes himself denied committing any nof the acts described.

Holmes faces felony charges of Robbery, Burglary of an Occupied Conveyance, and Abuse of an Elderly Person for the roadway incidents, and Aggravated Assault, Criminal Mischief, and Breach of the Peace for the incidents at the Econolodge. He is being held at the Flagler County jail on $56,000 bond on those charges, but since his bond was revoked on his 2020 arrest for domestic battery, he is being held on no bond regarding that violation, at least for now.