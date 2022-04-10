Domestic Dispute Turns to Long Standoff Before Deputies Defuse Suicidal Situation

Last Updated: 3 p.m.

Update: Just before 3 p.m., and after the deployment of a form of non-lethal gas inside the house, the situation at 112 Emerald Lake Drive was resolved peaceably, though the woman, who ended up in the pool at the house, was injured.

She was to be transported to AdventHealth Palm Coast, possibly suggesting that the injury was not trauma-level. But it was also possible that she would be trauma-evacuated from Advent.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were expected to process the scene.

Previous developments are below.

Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies, including units of the SWAT team, have been involved in standoff with a suicidal woman at 112 Emerald Lake Drive in Palm Coast Plantation since shortly before 8 this morning. A 44-year-old woman inside was said to have a gun and to be threatening to shoot herself.

Two gunshots have reportedly already been fired from inside the house at different times, but not at deputies, and without causing injuries.









The situation caused deputies to advise residents in neighboring homes on the heavily built up street to shelter in place in rooms away from those facing 112 Emerald, which was surrounded by deputies.

“I ask that you remain out of this area from 80 to 120” Emerald Lake Drive, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a video statement before noon. Staly, who was himself a Palm Coast Plantation residents before he was sheriff, directed residents of the gated community to contact the Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency line to get escorts in or out of the area.

A gunshot went off from inside the home before 10 a.m. and another shot was heard around 10:30. The house being as large as it is–over 5,000 square feet–deputies were having difficulties getting eyes on the victim, but were seen deploying a robot that was to transmit live images from within, then drones that flew around the house.

“We have no idea how long this incident is going to take,” Staly said. “Our goal is to rescue everybody unharmed. We already have two of the parties in the house out and we’re trying to work on de-escalating what is going on inside this house for a safe resolution to this incident. I will come back to you as soon as I can. We’ve been on the scene for almost four hours now trying to work it.”









The focus of the emergency is a 43-year-old armed woman who has been threatening suicide most of the morning. Her husband and another person were initially in the house, promoting the response of the Sheriff’s Office to what was initially referred to as a domestic situation. The woman’s husband and one other person were able to leave the house toward the beginning of the emergency.

The Sheriff’s Office teams, including the crisis negotiations team, have been at the scene with units of the Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue. The teams were deploying all necessary means to resolve the situation without harm.