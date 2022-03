With Average Gas Price in Florida at $3.57 a Gallon, Some Begin to Change Driving Habits

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine caused oil prices to surge above $110 a barrel for the first time in a decade. Oil is now $19 a barrel more than Friday’s settlement. An increase of that magnitude could signal a 40-50 cent jump at the pump.

“The Russia-Ukraine conflict has intensified what was already a global oil market that was tight on supplies,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Sanctions and regulations have effectively removed Russian oil from the market. Prices accelerated Wednesday, when OPEC and its allies announced that they would not ramp up production beyond the modest increases previously planned.”









A new AAA survey shows that the pain at the pump has already reached a point where some drivers are beginning to adjust their driving habits. AAA is providing fuel-saving tips as it appears the pain at the pump is about to intensify. View daily prices at GasPrices.AAA.com

Wednesday’s average price for gasoline in Florida was $3.57 per gallon. According to AAA’s survey, that’s within the price range that 54% of drivers in the state would change their driving behaviors. Eighteen percent said they would not change their driving behaviors regardless of the price.

Gasoline Price-Points Causing Floridians to Change Driving Behaviors

(Driving less, consolidating errands, carpooling, etc.) Under $2.50 per gallon 11% $2.50 – under $2.75 9% $2.75 – under $3.00 8% $3.00 – under $3.25 6% $3.25 – under $3.50 7% $3.50 – under $3.75 13%

Top Changes Floridians Have Made Because of Gas Prices:

39% are driving less often

27% are driving shorter distances

22% combined trips

18% participate in fuel rewards programs

“While drivers can’t control the price they see at the pump, there are some simple ways to get the most for your money when you fill-up,” Jenkins said. “First, ensure your vehicle is properly maintained, so you get optimal fuel economy. Then enroll in AAA’s Fuel Rewards program, which can save drivers 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon on each additional fill-up.”

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the AAA Mobile App.

Consider paying in cash vs. credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon on each additional fill-up. Click here for more information.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure optimal fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/AutoRepair.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph.

Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Wednesday Tuesday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.656 $3.619 $3.535 $3.399 $2.729 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Florida $3.573 $3.516 $3.487 $3.445 $2.666 $4.08 (7/17/2008) Georgia $3.534 $3.507 $3.392 $3.217 $2.574 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages









The AAA Consumer Pulse Survey was conducted online among residents living in Florida from January 26 – 31, 2022. A total of 400 residents completed the survey. Survey results asked of all respondents have a maximum margin of error of ± 4.9% points. Responses are weighted by age and gender to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the adult population (18+) in Florida. AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.