Development Opponents Win Minor Procedural Step in Court Fight Over The Gardens

Preserve Flagler Beach and Bulow Creek, the citizens’ group opposing in the main the development of The Gardens, on Friday won a small procedural step in a court appeal what, so far, has been a losing battle against the proposed development of 335 homes along John Anderson Highway south of State Road 100.

The Flagler County Commission approved the development in a divided vote in November 2020. Preserve Flagler Beach sued, lost in Circuit Court, and last October appealed to the Fifth District Court of Appeal in Daytona Beach.









In early January, Brent Spain and John Tanner, the attorneys representing Preserve, requested oral arguments from the court–not necessarily a given in cases on appeal. The court within days issued an order that it would not hear oral arguments. But it gave both parties a 10-day window to appeal that. Preserve did so within the time window. The Gardens, known by its corporate name as Palm Coast Intracoastal, filed an objection to the request for oral arguments, and was joined by Flagler County.

Preserve filed a motion to strike the objection, calling it untimely: it was filed 11 days late. On Friday, a three-judge panel of the court agreed. That, in essence, is what Preserve is taking as a victory. “It doesn’t mean a whole lot except they’re listening to us,” Tanner said. “Little small victories.” The court has not yet ruled in response to Preserve’s second request, on whether it would even hold arguments.

So the case remains a long shot for Preserve–it is on appeal of a decision by Circuit Court Judge Terence Perkins, a close reader of laws, ordinances and codes that makes it difficult for the appeals court to find vulnerabilities in his reasoning–and a continuing headache for the developer. Preserve is arguing that the county did not abide by its own land development code when it approved the project, and that Perkins’s order denied standing (or upheld the county denying standing) to people neighboring the zone of the proposed development. Opponents were heard at length during the hearing before the commission, but not as individuals with legal standing.