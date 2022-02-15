Victor Barbosa Decides to Run for City Council Again, Abandoning County Commission Race Until 2026

In a nearly six-hour meeting rich in surprises and reversals, add Palm Coast City Council member Victor Barbosa’s decision to drop out of his run for the Flagler County Commission and seek to keep his seat on the council instead.









Barbosa is doing so even though his election signs for the county raise, first pout of the gate and mushrooming across city and county in the last weeks, had suggested he was all in for the county race, where he’d have faced incumbent Joe Mullins and Bonnie Pennington in the Republican primary. The three candidates had so far poured their own money in their races ($7,000 from Pennington’s own pocket, $40,000 from Mullins’s, $2,000 from Barbosa’s), none reporting outside contributions.

Barbosa made his announcement toward the end of today’s Palm Coast City Council meeting, immediately after the council voted unanimously to appoint Denise Bevan the permanent city manager. Barbosa weeks ago had motioned to appoint her manager, but his motion had failed. Today, he was clearly buoyed by the appointment.

“At this time, I would like to say that I’ll be stepping down from the race for commissioner and I would like to really run for re election in the same position,” Barbosa said, moments before adjournment and in between congratulatory words for Bevan.

He said he decided to run for council again in part because she would be the permanent manager. “I like working with Denise, very happy that she got the job,” he said in an interview after the meeting. “She’s been doing a great job, everything is calm, you’ve seen how City Council is getting back into order.”









He’d not seen the managerial appointment coming. “That was a surprise, it’s awesome, she’s a great person, the staff is doing great with her, that’s what it’s about,” he said. “It saves us money, bringing someone new: if you bring someone new from out of state, it’ll just start up a whole new thing again, and God I don’t want to go through that again.” He was alluding to his bitterly fraught relationship with former City Manager Matt Morton.

Barbosa’s decision now reconfigures the race for District 2 of the Palm Coast City Council. Alan Lowe, the peripatetic candidate who’s run unsuccessfully for a council seat and the mayor’s seat, had filed to run for District 2, withdrawn, then filed again once Barbosa decided to run for County Commission. Lowe, Barbosa and Council member Ed Danko had campaigned together in 2020 but Lowe and Danko had a falling out with Barbosa since. Lowe and Barbosa are Republicans in the ostensibly non-partisan race, though parties and voters look closely at the candidates’ affiliation.

Sims Jones, a Democrat who’s run for council previously, is again a candidate for District 2. That primary election is on Aug. 23. If one of the candidates clears the 50 percent threshold, that candidate is elected. If not, then the top two cote-getters will be in a run-off in November.









Barbosa said he got “a lot of recommendations to stay on the council” from his constituents, a pushback against his run for a county seat that also contributed to his decision to reverse course. “I let them know what happened during the meetings, after the meetings,” he said. Barbosa frequently takes to social media, where he disseminates video summaries of issues and meetings. The videos early in his tenure had been more incendiary than informative, but that approach appears to have given way to a more business-like recasting.

Barbosa said he’d not talked to Mullins about his decisions, and had not given up on a commission run. He was merely putting it off to 2026. For now, he said, he was hoping for an election campaign that would be more decorous than those of 2020, both for council seats and the mayorship. “It was a pretty crappy race last time,” Barbosa acknowledged, “and I want to see that change, I don’t want that to happen. It’s a bad image we need to change in the city and the county.”