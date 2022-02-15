Palm Coast Approves ‘Shocking and Staggering’ Garbage Rate Increase as Mayor Warns Waste Pro

Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin called Waste Pro’s 47 percent rate increase “shocking and staggering.” But the Palm Coast City Council this afternoon voted 4-1 to approve the one-year contract extension with the new rate, if with Alfin’s warning to the company that the rate will not be an acceptable starting point for Waste Pro’s expected bid for a five- or seven-year contract later this year.









The dissenting vote was Alfin’s, his first since he was elected mayor in a special election last July.

A Waste Pro official had been asked to justify the 47 percent increase. “A lot of it right now just has to do with the unknown,” the official said, citing fluid inflation numbers.

The answer put off Alfin. “I am not willing to have our residents charged for unknowns. I think that was an inappropriate response, and that would be a reason I voted no,” the mayor said in an interview after the meeting. “That’s unacceptable to me. We don’t do that with our utilities, when we charge our residents.” But he had other reasons to be disenchanted with the price Waste Pro was exacting from the city and its residents.

Palm Coast government finds itself in an impossible situation, needing the contract extension to allow for a more extensive bidding process. The city mishandled the first bidding round after acknowledging that the questions included in the request for proposal left too much room for misinterpretation. Two companies placed a bid, Waste Pro and FCC Environmental Services. The city recommended that FCC be awarded the contract. Lower accumulated fines for poor service had worked in FCC’s favor. Waste Pro protested, claiming FCC misrepresented its figures. The city conceded the point, but also noted that Waste Pro had done the same. So the entire nearly year-long process had to be trashed. That left Palm Coast in jeopardy of losing garbage service by June 1, the day the Waste Pro contract runs out, absent an extension with the company.









Waste Pro currently charges residential homes $20.36 a month. There’s no question the charge is somewhat low. Five years ago, the rate increased by just $1.74 a month, or 9 percent (it was $18.62). Put another way, Waste Pro’s rate has barely budged since 2011. In inflation-adjusted dollars, that 2011 rate would be $23.27 today. But the price Waste pro quoted the city initially for a one-year extension was $33.80 a month (ironically the bid price FCC Environmental had filed). The Palm Coast administration negotiated that down to $29.97, with significant concessions to Waste Pro.

The company will soon be allowed to use any kind of hauling truck it chooses, not just natural gas truck. The previously, environmentally friendly vehicles had been mandatory as per the 2017 contract. The company will see its schedule of fines for poor service cut in half. Residents will have to cut back the volume of yard waste they may put at curbside once a week from 4 to 2 cubic yards. And the recycling rewards program will be suspended the entirety of that contract extension. Yet those may well be the parameters of the request for proposal the city is preparing for a more permanent contract.

“Right now, we are held by the throat, not to use another anatomical part of my body,” Council member Eddie Branquinho said. “I think Waste Pro is partially pissed at us.” He referred to last year’s bidding process, when Waste Pro’s price returned at around $26 a month, while FCC’s came it at over $33, but still won the city administration’s acceptance. In other words, Waste Pro was punishing the city, though the City Council itself never saw the bids, never voted on them, and so never ranked one bidder over the other.

“Any possibility you could reconsider this deal and go back to the $26 that you originally had proposed?” Branquinho asked Tim Dolan, Waste Pro’s vice president of governmental affairs. He’s been running the contract since its inception with Palm Coast. He told Branquinho no, if circuitously so. He was more direct in answer rto a question from Council member Victor Barbosa. “No room to budge on this number?” Barbosa asked him.

“Not under the current circumstances. No, sir,” Dolan said.









Branquinho wanted to have some assurance that the city could extend the contract two years if necessary, and floated a suggestion that took the city administration by surprise: what if Palm Coast wanted to create its own garbage department in the next two years? There’s been no such conversations within the administration. There’s been no such discussions in any of the council’s goal-setting sessions. And the city’s extension has to stick to the one-year plan.

“If we don’t have any cooperation from Waste Pro,” Branquinho said, “I think we should start looking into creating our own sanitation department.”

Then Alfin began his line of questioning, this time taking the more unusual–for Alfin–approach of a congressman or senator grilling someone at a hearing. “So what is the percentage increase from the current rate to the proposed rate today please?” the mayor asked. The city’s NewGen Strategies & Solutions consultant, Allison Trulock, told him: 47 percent.

“In addition to 47% there is a reduction albeit limited, in some services, is that correct?” Alfin asked. She told him there are.

“I have to ask the question,” the mayor continued, almost speaking over Trulock at that point as his impatience showed. “Regionally or throughout the state of Florida, are you aware of any other municipalities that are going to suffer an increase of this magnitude?”

“I don’t know of any that are having that much of an increase,” Trulock said. “But I want to point out to you that we’re talking about a one year extension versus a five year contract or even a seven year contract. And I do think that’s relevant to this conversation if you’ll bear with me for just a minute because these these haulers do tend to amortize the cost of their vehicles over the initial term of a contract.” She added: the only communities that might see a reduction in cost are those that would opt for one-day-a-week pick-up instead of two days, as in Palm Coast. Everybody else, she said, is seeing increases.

Barbosa took the line that the cost was “going to increase anyway,” and that the increase from Waste Pro’s bid price to the one-year extension was really just a 13 percent increase. Barbosa inexplicably claimed that that was the right figure, and repeatedly blamed the media for falsely reporting a 47 percent increase.









Alfin didn’t let him reinterpret the numbers that way. “From what we’re paying today versus what we’ll be paying tomorrow, the spread is 48 percent,” he said. “I appreciate the twist,” he added, to Barbosa’s claim that “it was going to increase anyway.”

Alfin continued: “Obviously, an increase like that is shocking and staggering, of course. We are living in exceptional or difficult times. Not just Waste Pro, but every other company on the planet pretty much.” He asked Dolan if the company wanted to work “enthusiastically” with Palm Coast. Dolan said yes, of course, given the extensive investments in equipment, vehicles, staff.

“So let me be perfectly clear on my position,” Alfin said to Dolan: “I do not expect this increased rate to be the starting point for future negotiation….don’t think for a minute that this is set.”

There was a broader reason why the mayor was pushing back against the company, he said. “It’s my understanding what happens here in Palm Coast could well be precedential for surrounding communities, other municipalities nearby and in surrounding counties, and I feel an obligation for the region.” For one, Flagler County government piggy-backs on Palm Coast’s contract, and will do so with the extension. “We collaborate to ensure that all residents enjoy a fair price for their waste removal. Sow Waste Pro has a lot at stake on our plate as well, obviously.”

Other council members were less critical or questioning, preferring instead to note the decrease in complaints about Waste Pro lately. The company has, in fact, significantly lessened the number of complaints.