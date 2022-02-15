Elite Airways Adds St. Augustine-Portland, Maine, Non-Stop Beginning March 26

Elite Airways LLC today announced it is expanding air service at Northeast Florida Regional Airport (UST) in St. Augustine with new nonstop service to Portland International Jetport (PMW) in Maine. The new service starts March 26 and will operate on Saturdays traveling southbound and Sundays going northbound. Elite’s existing service between St. Augustine and Newark will add a third day of flights from late March through mid-May then return to twice weekly throughout the summer.









Tickets start at $129* each way for Newark/St. Augustine and $199* each way for Portland/St. Augustine and are available for sale at 877-393-2510 and EliteAirways.com.

Elite Airways operates a fleet of Bombardier CRJ-200, CRJ-700 and CRJ-900 jet airliners with 50, 70 and 90 seats respectively, known for comfort and efficiency, and maintains an impeccable safety record. All Elite Airways passengers receive free onboard snacks and beverages, advance seat assignments, free firstchecked bag up to 50lbs and 62 inches in length (including travel golf bags), and no ticketing change fees; see website for details. Elite Airways is also pet friendly.

“Elite Airways is expanding commercial air service in St. Augustine with a new nonstop to our hometown of Portland Maine,” said John Pearsall, President of Elite Airways. “We believe Mainers will enjoy having a new Florida destination to explore—one with historical landmarks, pristine beaches and worldclass golf courses and resorts. We’re also pleased that our Newark/St. Augustine service is being well received by the community so we’re adding a third day this spring and will look for additional opportunities to expand service at NFRA in the coming year.”

“Elite Airways’ new nonstop flights provide a new economic connection point between St. Johns County and Portland, one of the fastest growing metro areas in Maine,” said Bruce Maguire, Chairman of the St. Johns County Airport Authority. “We are thankful for the partnership between Elite Airways’ leadership and Airport Administration which enables us to offer this expanded travel option serving both business and recreational travel needs.” More information about NFRA can be found at: https://flynf.com.

“The expansion of service into NFRA by Elite Airways is a tribute to the growing demand for our destination from the northeast and Elite’s support of our community,” stated Richard Goldman, President & Chief Executive Officer, St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors & Convention Bureau. “We look forward to hosting more of Elite Airways’ travelers here in Florida’s Historic Coast.” More information can be found at: https://www.floridashistoriccoast.com/.









“We are thrilled to add a brand-new Florida destination to our lineup with Elite Airways,” said Paul Bradbury, Airport Director, Portland International Jetport. “St. Augustine provides easy access to northeast Florida and offers a warm destination for Mainers looking to escape the long winter.” More information about PWM can be found at: https://portlandjetport.org.

Today’s announcement is part of a larger rollout of Elite Airways spring and summer schedule along the east coast and Florida as leisure air travel continues to rebound. In a separate release, the airline announced expanded service in Vero Beach, FL with its popular Newark service resuming March 25 plus the addition of new nonstops to Portland Maine and Westchester White Plains just north of New York City.