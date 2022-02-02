$2,000 Reward for Return of Stolen “Quilty” Sculpture, One of 16 in Palm Coast Arts Foundation’s Turtle Trail

The Palm Coast Arts Foundation’s growing Turtle Trail has drawn praise, delight, creativity and increasing attention since it launched nearly four years ago and spread its clutches across the city.









Now it’s drawn thieves.

One or more thief (the 5-foot, 60-pound fiberglass sculpture could theoretically be lifted by a single person) stole “Quilty,” the sixth turtle in the trail, an $8,000 work installed in October 2019 at at the Grand Haven Condo Association’s Creekside Park, at Waterfront Park Road and Colbert Lane in Palm Coast.

Arts Foundation Executive Director Nancy Crouch, who conceived the idea of the Turtle Trail, reported the theft on the foundation’s Facebook and web pages and issued a statement appealing for the turtle’s return. The sponsor of the sculpture, Pat Verhagen–a quilter who owns the 1.1-acre park land with her husband Bill, also a sponsor–reported the theft to authorities. She had last seen the sculpture the afternoon of Jan. 27, and noticed it missing the afternoon of Jan. 31. A sheriff’s report notes Paradise Landscaping nearby may have had surveillance camera footage. Crouch said it was being reviewed.

“The addition of ‘Quilty’ to our park is a wonderful addition to a place of serenity and reflection. We hope she is enjoyed by all who stop by to see her,” Bill Verhagen said when the turtle was unveiled over two years ago.









The Palm Coast Arts Foundation is offering a $2,000 reward for the sculpture’s “safe return and the apprehension of the culprits who took her!,” Crouch wrote. “We need the public’s awareness of this unlawful act and to please help us locate QUILTY and bring her back home. Please spread the word and notify the Flagler County Police Department (386-437-4116) if you happen upon any clues of her whereabouts.”

The turtle is the work of artist Bettie Eubanks, who was inspired by a Betty White quilt from the 1700s to paint to turtle’s carapace in turquoise, with an elaborate star at the center, rimmed in patterns of brown, beige and white triangles. (White’s work hangs in the National Quilt Museum in Paducah, Kentucky.) The Verhagen own the Cut Up & Sew Quilt Shop at City Marketplace.









Since May 2018, the Palm Coast Arts Foundation has been sponsoring what was designed as–and what quickly became–the city’s most ambitious public art project: a Turtle Trail in sculptures. The project draws on local artists and sponsors who in turn draw on the region’s ecology, its environmental aesthetics and history to create unique-looking ceramic sculptures and display them permanently in a growing list of high-visibility locations, including government buildings, the courthouse, public parks and schools. The foundation produced a map of the trail, available at such places as the Flagler Beach Museum.

The first installation dates back almost four years to “Claude,” named for artist Claude Monet, sponsored by Parkside Realty Group and created by artists Paul Beaulieu and Tom Anastasio, the inaugural sculpture was placed in front of the Palm Coast Arts Foundation outdoor stage in Town center, where it’s remained since. (Parkside Owner Sam Perkovich is a founding member of the Palm Coast Arts Foundation.)

Other turtles have showcased the work of artists such as Ron lace, Andy Sovia, Christine Broussard, the Flagler Palm Coast High School Art Club (whose turtle, “Norman,” was donated to told Kings Elementary School with the coordination of Auditorium Director Amelia Fulmer), and JJ Graham, whose “Nadia” is in front of Palm Coast City Hall. “Suffice it to say I never dreamed I’d be commissioned to paint dancers inspired by the works of Degas on a sea turtle named Nadia or that I would actually enjoy the process as much as I did” he said at the time, comments reproduced in his portion of the Turtle Trail story. “For the most part, I treated the shell and fins like an unusually shaped canvas, turned up the music and went for it. In the end I can only hope that people feel the joy and playful nature that embodied my creative process. My thanks to the Palm Coast Arts Foundation and the mysterious sponsor that gave me the opportunity to participate in this ongoing project, and I hope our community continues to support their efforts.”

That’s only a partial list of the artists, whose work forms a collective unique in the city’s public art, a collective now violated by the theft.

The trail had grown to 16 turtles since 2018, the last installation taking place on January 22 when artist Bob Teller’s “Louis,” inspired by jazz great Louyis Armstrong–it’s the first music-inspired sculpture in the collection–was unveiled in Beach Haven. Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World” played during the ceremony. It’s Teller’s second sculpture in the collection.









Art thievery is not uncommon of course, though it’s not yet clear whether “Quilty”‘s theft ranks as art thievery by art buffs or as vandalism for the sake of vandalism. Whatever the motive, it takes a particular kind of malicious and odious individual to steal art in the public trust: a circle of hell as yet unimagined even by Dante is reserved for them. Absent a reversal of conscience by the thieves, recovering stolen art can be difficult, but it happens.

Just this week Dutch art detective Arthur Brand returned a first century bronze, nearly 16-inch sculpture of the god Bacchus to the Musee du Pays Chatillonnais in eastern France, from where the sculpture was stolen half a century ago. Two weeks ago 34 Cambodian sculptures dating to what would have been the Middle Ages and stolen by the late art dealer Douglas Latchford years ago were returned to Cambodia. The works are worth $35 million.

On the other hand, two thieves stole 11 works from a British Columbia art gallery on Jan. 15, including several sculptures. Their heist was captured on surveillance video.





