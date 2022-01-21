FPC’s Jim Gambone, a Math Teacher, and Nutrition Manager Judy Gallo are Flagler Schools’ Employees of the Year

Flagler Schools celebrated the district’s top educators and employees inside Flagler Auditorium Thursday night. At the end of the annual Teacher and Employee of the Year Gala, Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt was handed two envelopes. Inside them were the names of the Flagler Schools Teacher of the Year and Employee of the Year.

Jim Gambone, a math teacher at Flagler-Palm Coast High School is this year’s Teacher of the Year for Flagler Schools. Jim actually graduated from FPC in 1990, returning to his Alma Mater 10 years later as a teacher and coach. He currently teaches math and is the head coach of the varsity girl’s flag football team. Additionally, Jim leads an after-school math tutoring program that attracts upwards of 50 students a night, seeking math help online.









“Jim Gambone has a way of connecting with students,” says Superintendent Mittelstadt. “He seeks out those who may be struggling in math and is able to get them to succeed. He’s got the ability to get those kids to see that they are learning skills that will serve them well long after they graduate.”

Jim Gambone is a 1997 graduate of the University of North Florida, where he received his Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education. He earned his Master’s in Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University in 2007.

Judy Gallo is the Flagler Schools Employee of the Year. She is an area manager for Food and Nutrition Services. Judy has been with the District for more than 18 years. During that time, she has worked on every campus, starting at Bunnell Elementary. Judy says she tries her best to “Provide food for their bellies, food for thought, and food for the soul. Some lunch lady love.”









Superintendent Mittelstadt says of Judy, “When you read what her peers say about her, it is jaw-dropping. She doesn’t just go the ‘extra mile’ for fellow employees or students, she’ll go any distance to help meet their needs. Flagler Schools is truly honored to have Judy represent all our hard-working and dedicated employees.”

Judy Gallo is a mom to two Flagler Schools graduates (FPC and MHS…yes, she admits it’s a “house divided”). They’ve called Flagler County home for 27 years.

Both will now represent Flagler Schools for statewide honors.