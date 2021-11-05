Domestic Argument Between Man and Woman Leads to Apparent Attempted Murder Suicide on Bunker Knoll Lane

Flagler County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a domestic altercation between a woman and her boyfriend on Palm Coast’s Bunker Knoll Lane that resulted in a shooting that left both severely wounded this evening. The shooting appears to have been an attempted murder suicide.

The incident was contained to the house at 1B Bunker Lane and does not involve other parties, though it triggered a considerable police and fire rescue response, including the dispatching of two emergency helicopters. The residence is a two-level duplex on a street that branches off of Bunker Hill Drive, itself branching off of Bird of Paradise Drive. .









“I want to assure the community that you are safe, the scene is contained, it’s an active investigation, but you are not in danger,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a brief video statement on Facebook this evening. He pledged to update the community later tonight or Friday. But he was encouraging residents to stay away from the area, if only because it was dark, crime scene tape was up and law enforcement was restricting access.

The incident was initially reported to 911 shortly after 5 p.m. The woman was shot several times, the man appeared to have one gunshot. One of the helicopters was sent to the Indian Trails Sports Complex. Both the man and the women were taken to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach. The woman was conscious but the condition of the man is not clear.

Staly for most of his nearly five years in office has focused on domestic violence as a priority to contain and address, repeatedly referring to the danger of mere arguments escalating into violence or worse, when weapons are within reach.