Stetson University Celebrates the Holiday Season with Four Christmas Candlelight Concerts

The joy and magic of the holiday season comes alive during Stetson University School of Music’s four Christmas Candlelight concerts at historic Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall on campus.









For more than 100 years, the School of Music’s jubilant choirs and musicians have been captivating audiences with its annual, breathtaking performance, which has evolved into an evening dedicated to inclusive, sacred music from various cultural and religious traditions celebrated during the holidays.

The 2021 Christmas Candlelight concerts’ musical repertoire will focus on an inclusive and welcoming global lore plus John Rutter’s arrangement of “Silent Night” sung by multiple choirs as they light candles and close the performance.

“The in-person 2021 Christmas Candlelight concerts will feature School of Music students safely performing together,” said Timothy Peter, DMA, director of choral activities at Stetson. “Music is a wonderful tool for comfort, healing and promise, especially during these lonely months that have been experienced by many people during the COVID-19 pandemic. The School of Music is looking forward to sharing the music of the holiday season with the community, families and friends.”

The 75-minute holiday performances, which sell out quickly, will showcase more than 175 student musicians from the Stetson University Concert Choir, Hatter Choir, Stetson Chorale and members of the Chamber Orchestra and Symphonic Band.

In addition to Peter, Stetson faculty collaborating with the students on the concerts include Andrew Larson, DMA., associate dean and professor of music, and Boyd Jones, DMA, the John E. and Aliese Price professor of organ and university organist.









The four Christmas Candlelight concerts will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., and Friday, Dec. 3, 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., at Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, 32723. All seating is general admission. Doors open 45 minutes before each performance. Masks and physical distancing are required.

Tickets are $40 with a $1 processing fee and will go on sale online on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at noon. The performances also will be livestreamed and can be viewed on the School of Music’s YouTube channel.