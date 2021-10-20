Road Rage Incident Spills Into Circle K and Leads to Violent Confrontation, 2 Hospitalizations, 1 Felony Charge

Bruce Hunter Rohr is a 22-year-old resident of Belvedere Lane in Palm Coast. He was driving on Belle Terre Parkway Tuesday night when, according to Rohr, a vehicle driven by Andrew S, a 53-year-old Palm Coast resident, swerved and almost crashed into him. Within hours, both Rohr and Andrew had been treated at AdventHealth Palm Coast for injuries they inflicted on each other and Rohr was being booked at the Flagler County jail on a felony aggravated battery charge.

Speaking to Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies, Andrew described the incident as originating with a minor case of road rage on Belle Terre. It happened that both men stopped at the Circle K on Palm Coast Parkway. They had a verbal confrontation that started outside the business and continued inside, but could have ended there. Andrew checked out and made his way back to his vehicle, only to see Bryce running toward him, then tackling him with such force that it left a dent on his vehicle.









Rohr described it differently. He told deputies that when Andrew left the store, he threw a cup of coffee on his (Rohr’s) vehicle, so he confronted him again, verbally, before Andrew allegedly threw a punch with a closed fist that landed on Rohr’s face, causing a minor injury. in retaliation, he returned what his arrest report describes as “an excessive amount of strikes.” Andrew told deputies that after he got tackled, Rohr threw him to the ground and “began striking/kicking him multiple times while still on the ground,” according to the arrest report. Andrew “suffered serious bodily injuries which consisted of stitches on top of his head as well as bruising to his body and injury to his pelvis and several scratches all over his body.” A Flagler County Fire Rescue ambulance took him to AdventHealth. Rohr had a laceration above an eye.

There was surveillance video. It shows Rohr “sprint in the direction of Andrew’s vehicle and proceeded to show [Rohr] return back to his vehicle attempting to leave the scene.” But the report does not describe whether surveillance video captured the confrontation at Andrew’s vehicle.

In the absence of such video, the case would have to rely on the words of the participants. Rohr isn’t disputing that a severe confrontation took place, but he is casting it as a response to a thrown punch. The State Attorney’s Office is usually reluctant to prosecute such cases, as even reduced charges might be difficult to prove in court. Deputies secured a witness statement from the manager of the Circle K, but it isn’t clear if the statement addresses the confrontation at the two men’s vehicles after they left the store.

Rohr has retained private attorney David Shekhter of Politis and Matovina, the Palm Coast law firm. He was booked on $2,500 bond, which he was expected to post today.