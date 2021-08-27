Judge Rules DeSantis Had No Authority to Ban School Mask Mandates or Punish School Boards That Adopt Masking

Judge John Cooper of the 2nd Judicial Circuit Court of Florida ruled today that Gov. Ron DeSantis had no legal authority under the recently-enacted Parental Bill of Rights to prohibit local school boards from adopting mask mandates that did not include opt-out provisions. The judge found DeSantis’s order “capricious” and not based in evidence, but rather based on an incomplete reading of the Bill of Rights.









“A school district, adopting a policy, such as a mask mandate is acting within its discretion. It has been given this discretion by the Florida Legislature and the Parents Bill of Rights,” the judge ruled. Those mask mandates do not have to include parental opt-outs, the judge ruled.

Cooper also granted an injunction against all those tasked with enforcing the governor’s order–except for the governor. The distinction was not made explicitly clear, but appeared to be an attempt by the judge to be consistent with his interpretation of the separation of powers, an interpretation that played a substantial role in his analysis today. “I am not granting an injunction against the governor of Florida,” he said. “I am granting an injunction against the other defendants who are the ones who are primarily involved in enforcement actions.”

He told the lawyers he had no doubt the ruling would be appealed, and in fact invited that appeal, saying it would not offend him. “It is possible all of you disagree with me on some portions of the ruling,” he said, after ruling against the plaintiffs on several counts, just as he had ruled against DeSantis on some. But the central issue was a victory for school boards that have defied the governor’s order and imposed mask mandates. And Cooper’s wording at times was a sharp rebuke to DeSantis’s more arbitrary and ideological foundation for his executive order than for the evidence backing it.

“The evidence clearly demonstrates that the recommendation of the CDC for universal masking of students, teachers and staff represents the overwhelming consensus of scientists, medical doctors and medical organizations,” Cooper said, referring to the Centers for Disease Control. “The evidence submitted by the defendant I think reflects a minority, perhaps even a small minority, of medical and scientific opinion. That’s the reason I can say there’s no rational basis for the governor’s policy under a different legal theory in a different county. You can agree or disagree, both sides we end up appealing this order.”









Delivering his ruling in a long, at times discursive zoom session in which he alternated between reading from notes and adding commentary and examples, Cooper spoke in an even tone, grounding his lengthy verbal ruling in precedent, when he could find it–there is none regarding the Parental Bill of Rights, which is merely a few weeks old–and on a close, textual reading of the law, including the Bill of Rights, in the absence of precedent.

DeSantis’s actions “do not pass constitutional muster because they seek to deprive the school boards, in advance, and without the school boards’ right to show the reasonableness of the policy,” the judge ruled, repeatedly returning to the complete wording of the Parental Bill of Rights, which he intimated had been cherry-picked by the DeSantis order.

After conceding that the Bill of Rights gave parents ample authority to direct their child’s education and health decisions, the bill could not be interpreted to give the governor an authority he does not have. “That’s what the Bill of Rights means: it does not authorize the governor, the Department of Education State Board of Education, to say the schools: you cannot adopt a blanket Ban on mask policy unless it has a parental opt out,” the judge ruled. “It does not say that. What it does say is that if you do that, it has to be reasonable support a state purpose as the narrowly drawn, and not otherwise accomplished by some other means.”









He added, in one of his asides: “Yes parents’ rights are very important. I’m a parent. Parents’ rights are very important. But they’re not without some reasonable limitation depending upon safety and reasonableness and compelling state needs usually regarding health care or the condition of the child… There’s no prohibition in the parents Bill of Rights to adopting such a policy, none, as long as that policy is reasonable, and otherwise complies with the provisions I’ve just outlined in the parents Bill of Rights.”

The ruling is effective immediately. The judge adjourned the hearing at 12:35 p.m.

[This is a developing story. More soon.]