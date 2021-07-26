Same Suicidal Teen Who Teetered on Palm Coast Parkway Overpass in June Tries Again, and Is Again Stopped

The 17-year-old girl who caught Palm Coast’s attention on June 20 when she walked outside the grille of the Palm Coast Parkway overpass above I-95 and threatened to jump was again on the overpass just past noon today, and was again rescued by firefighters and law enforcement after a 45-minute ordeal.









The girl was reported to be on the overpass by several callers to 911, the first at 12:12 p.m., when she was reported to be heading eastbound from the outside of the protective fencing. A man was walking alongside on the other side and would soon be joined by another man who attempted to talk her down before public safety officials arrived. Palm Coast Parkway westbound was shut down, as was I-95, immobilizing traffic on the highway for long distances.

The girl was in tears, and soon female sheriff’s deputies who knew that the girl preferred not to deal with men were with her–and handcuffing her hands to the fence to keep her from falling, while awaiting the Palm Coast Fire Department’s positioning below so firefighters could again raise the ladder bucket to claim the girl.

“Myself along with three civilians were attempting to get her down,” one of the sheriff’s deputies reported. “I advised the two male civilians to stand back as the female does not like males. I asked the female civilian, to talk to the female while I stood by for a chance to grab her arms through the fence. As the female placed her left arms close to the fence. I was able to slip my arms through the holes in the fence securing her arm, then helped secure the other arm while I waited for a second unit.” Deputy Crista Rainey, who had talked her down in June, talked her through the rescue again this afternoon, taking her into the fire truck’s bucket.









The girl seemed to struggle somewhat when she had been lowered to the ground and as firefighters secured her to a gurney. That was at 12:50 p.m. Rainey then rode with the girl to AdventHealth Palm Coast, where she was turned over to hospital personnel, with a Baker Act form.

“I implore the Department of Children and Families to intervene quickly and get this juvenile the help she needs before it is too late,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “She is crying-out for help and I am fearful that one time she will be successful. The quick response and combined efforts of FCSO deputies, Crisis Negotiations, Communications Center, Fire Rescue saved a life today. I hope that she gets the help she desperately needs.”

The following resources are available for individuals in crisis:

Flagler Lifeline website.

In Flagler: The Crisis Triage and Treatment Unit (CTTU) is a crisis assessment and referral service for Flagler County residents experiencing behavioral health crisis. It is located at 301 Justice Lane in the Brown & Brown Outpatient building at the Vince Carter Sanctuary in Bunnell. This program is limited to individuals escorted to the program by law enforcement between the hours of noon and midnight daily. Law enforcement is able to transport individuals to SMA to assess and determine the appropriate clinical disposition. When required and appropriate, SMA then transports the individual to a receiving facility in Volusia County.

In Daytona Beach: Stewart-Marchman Act Corporation Crisis Center

1220 Willis Avenue

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Crisis Line: (800) 539 – 4228

Available 24 hours.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800/273-8255 (TALK), or use the online Lifeline Crisis Chat, both available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255.

People 60 and older can call the Institute on Aging’s 24-hour, toll-free Friendship Line at 800-971-0016. IOA also makes ongoing outreach calls to lonely older adults.

If you are concerned for someone else, read about warning signs here. For additional resources, see the Speaking of Suicide website.