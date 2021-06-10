Construction Crew Severs Gas Line at Old Kings and Celico Way, Requiring Detours

A construction crew working on Palm Coast’s re-engineered and widened intersection at Old Kings Road and Palm Coast Parkway struck a gas line by mistake around noon today, triggering a gas leak. The accident required traffic around Old Kings Road and Celico Way to be re-routed in both directions through the Island Walk shopping center.

The gas leak was causing gas odors to drift in the direction of the Island Walk shopping center, but wind was dissipating it. “No injuries reported, just the inconvenience of traffic for everybody,” Lt. Patrick Julian o of the Palm Coast Fire Department said.

He said either a 2 or 4-inch line was struck: the size of the pipe has not yet been determined. But Teco Gas was at the scene, assessing and repairing the damage. The incident is considered a hazmat incident and required an 800-meter clearance from the point of impact for safety, Juliano said, which explains why the area was roped off to the extent that it was. The Sheriff’s Office is rerouting traffic.









Construction has been ongoing since last year on the widening of the intersection, the first phase of a multi-phase expansion of the road system in that area. The intersection is being widened with new lanes. Improvements will include new sidewalks, new traffic signals and pedestrian-friendly features, among other designs. That project is nearing completion this summer. The next phase will widen Old Kings Road North to four lanes, with construction potentially beginning in 2025. Halifax Paving was awarded the bid for the construction project in March 2020.