Greg Schwartz, Principal at South Daytona Elementary, is Named Tom Russell’s Replacement at FPC

Flagler County superintendents’ recent habit of using Volusia County as an Eldorado of potential principals for its two high schools is continuing as Greg Schwartz, Principal at South Daytona Elementary, today was named principal at Flagler Palm Coast High School. Schwartz replaces Tom Russell, the popular and charismatic principal who’d led FPC for less than two years by the time of his death from covid last December.

Schwartz is the fourth Volusia candidate in the last four years to be named principal at one of Flagler’s two high schools, starting with Jeff Reaves at Matanzas High School in 2016, followed by Bob Wallace and Russell at FPC. But Schwartz, an Ormond Beach resident, has intimate connections to Flagler and FPC in particular: his sons attends the school and both are on the wrestling team, and one of them also plays on its football team. His daughter is involved in afterschool activities in Palm Coast.









The “big shoes to fill” metaphor is undoubtedly about to haunt him down every corridor for the next few weeks, however, in light of the boosting record Russell built very quickly at FPC and his untimely death. Then again, Schwartz may have had a shoehorn in Bobby Bossardet, who led FPC on an interim basis since January.

While FPC’s last two principals were more at the leeward side of their careers, their children grown and the bulk of their achievements behind them–Wallace was pulled out of retirement to take over FPC for that lone year–Schwartz’s profile rather evokes that of Jacob Oliva, another previous principal at FPC whose seasoned resume eventually led him to the superintendent’s port and now to the chancellorship of Florida schools.

Schwartz was a teacher and coach for 15 years, starting at Atlantic High School before earning his master’s in Educational Leadership and Administration from Nova Southeastern University. After a stint at Seabreeze High School, he became assistant principal at South Daytona Elementary for four years, then took part in the “principal intern” program at Pine Trail Elementary in 2016. The following year he became principal at Pathways Elementary in Ormond Beach.

“In each role, I have enjoyed collaborating and engaging with the students as well as fellow staff members,” he writes on his LinkedIn profile. “I enjoy deep sea fishing and spending time with my large extended family. As a father of three children and husband, I have been an active volunteer coach in youth sports in my community as well. I pride myself on being a level headed, enthusiastic, active member of the our local schools and community.”









In a release posted a little after 7 this morning, the district noted that Schwartz went through “an unprecedented process” to earn the job, with the final round of interviews conducted by a group that included faculty, staff, student, and parent representatives. Mittlestadt’s own executive staff watched the interviews remotely to give the superintendent additional perspectives.

“I wanted to make sure our major stakeholders at Flagler-Palm Coast High School had a part in determining their next leader,” Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt said. “There are easier and faster ways to do this, but it is important that we fill this vacancy with the right person to move FPCHS forward. Greg is that person.”

Joe Rizzo, president of the Flagler Education Foundation, the non-profit support arm of the district, did not take part in the interviews, but has known Schwartz for a few years, since their sons wrestle together. “I think he is a very charismatic, he’s the kind of person that FPC needs,” Rizzo said, with experience of a “diverse school” in Volusia that he can now apply to FPC, the district’s most diverse–and most challenging–campus, whose combined student, faculty and staff population approached that of Bunnell before the pandemic. “Greg is going to be that charismatic leader, he has the ability to be there for a long time, which we havent had in a while, he brings a coaching aspect to his leadership, that’s something that Tom Russell also did, and building relationships is important to Greg.”

Rizzo said FPC needed “somebody who’s pretty dynamic” to follow what he described as “a giant like Tom Russell,” and in Schwartz, had found that leader. “I think you’re going to see pretty phenomenal things from him.”

[This is a developing story. More soon.]