Florida Announces Increases of State Park Reservation and Other Fees

In order to continue its tradition of award-winning visitor experiences and affordable nature-based recreation, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) state park system will implement changes to its fee schedule for camping/cabin reservations and related utility fees beginning Wednesday, May 5, 2021.









Currently, fees are collected for making, changing and canceling reservations. There will be no change in these fees under the new fee schedule, and they will continue to be collected at the time reservations are made, changed or canceled. Utility fees, which are currently collected from day campers using park utilities, will be extended to cabin stays and overnight campsites using electric and water. The fee will be assessed daily.

The Florida Park Service has not increased any fees since 2009. Subsequent increases in utility fees are proportionate with increasing costs of electric power, water, sewer and utility maintenance. The increase in revenue will enable Florida’s award-winning state parks to continue providing high-quality recreation in an unmatched natural setting.

Entry fees for Florida’s state parks and trails will remain unchanged.









The new fee schedule is as follows.

Reservation Fee Non-refundable reservation fee per reservation for reservations online or using the call center; fee collected at the time of reservation; reservation fees do not apply to primitive sites. (No change in fee.) $6.70 Cancellation Fee Cancellation fee assessed for each reservation cancelled; visitors canceling on the day of arrival assessed a cancellation fee and the first night’s use fee. (No change in fee.) $17.75 Transfer Fee Visitors charged a transfer fee when making reservation change. (No change in fee.) $10.00 Utility Fee Non-registered, day-use sites per unit per day, all campsites with electric and water service and all cabins. Does not apply to primitive tent sites or to sites that do not use electric. $7.00

Park fees are deposited into the State Park Trust Fund and appropriated annually to support park operations and maintenance. Utility fees help cover increased utility costs, repairs and improvements. Improvements include repairing or upgrading electric connections, and improving and operating wastewater and water systems, including connection to municipal water and wastewater systems.

“Utility payments and improvements are a large and growing cost of park operations,” said Eric Draper, director of the Division of Recreation and Parks. “We are proud of continuing improvements to campgrounds and cabins to make overnight stays comfortable by providing safe and reliable electric, sewer and water service.”

Under Rule 62D-2.014(2)(d), Florida Administrative Code, user fees become effective after they are advertised in a statewide news release, and, if requested, are reviewed at a public hearing and approved in writing by the Secretary of the department. Copies of the current fee schedule may be obtained from state park offices or by writing to the Division of Recreation and Parks, MS #500, 3900 Commonwealth Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32399-3000. The current fee schedule and additional fee information can be found at FloridaStateParks.org/fees.

If requested, a public hearing on the proposed fee schedule will be held via electronic teleconference on April 30, 2021, at 10 a.m. Interested parties who wish to receive a copy of the proposed fee schedule, request a public hearing or participate in the electronic teleconference should contact Bryan Bradner, Assistant Director, Florida State Parks, at 850-245-3046 or [email protected].

For more details on prices for individual state parks or general information about the Florida state park system, visit FloridaStateParks.org.